It is one of the most popular dishes invented in America and, although many would place its origin in the United States, it was created in Mexico almost 100 years ago. What is its history?

It was a Friday afternoon at the San Ysidro sentry box, the busiest land border in the world, connecting Tijuana in Mexico and San Diego in the United States.

I was heading to Tijuana for lunch at the restaurant that invented the Cesar salad.

As it is: one of the most famous dishes in the USA was invented in Mexico.

A 25-minute walk from the border is the Caesar’s Restaurant-Bar, on the main street of Tijuana.

A pair of palm trees in front of the building partially block the red letters spelling Caesar’s, and the giant black and white portrait of the founder Cesare Cardini accompanied by the words “Home of the legendary Caesar salad”.

After migrating to the US from Italy in the 1910s, Cardini opened a restaurant in Sacramento and then another in San Diego, both in California.

But to escape the alcohol ban, he moved across the border to Tijuana in 1920, and in 1927 he opened his business at the current location.

.The Caesar’s restaurant and bar in Tijuana is the original home of the legendary salad.

Cardini’s daughter Rosa, who died in 2003, told for decades the story of how her father invented the dish with her name on July 4, 1924.

Legend has it that the restaurant was having such good sales on America’s Independence Day that they started running out of ingredients.

To save the situation, Cardini improvised a plate with romaine lettuce leaves, raw egg yolk, Parmesan cheese and other leftovers, transforming everything into something surprisingly delicious.

World Fame

I am far from being the first person to cross the border to eat salad at Caesar’s.

Throughout the 1920s, hordes of American movie stars flocked to Tijuana after the alcohol ban in their country and The news about the salad soon spread among Hollywood’s elite.

Clark Gable and Jean Harlow are among those who traveled to taste Caesar’s crispy seasoned lettuce.

BBC Many Americans crossed into Mexico to try the salad everyone was talking about at the restaurant opened in 1920.

And in her book Julia Child’s Kitchen, acclaimed American chef Julia Child describes one of her earliest restaurant memories, when she ventured with her parents to go to Caesar’s from her California home in the 1920s and see Cardini prepare her creation. in front of your table.

“It was the salad sensation from coast to coast,” Child wrote. “There were even rumors of his success in Europe.”

In fact, the success of the salad soon spread from Mexico and California to the entire world.

In the 1940s, Gourmet magazine called it “the culinary highlight of the moment.”

And in 1953 it was crowned “the best recipe originating in the Americas in 50 years” by the International Epicurean Society of Paris.

Alamy “The Caesar salad is an icon for the city,” says Javier Plascencia, a family chef who now runs the restaurant.

The Cardini packed up again and moved from Tijuana to Los Angeles, where they patented their famous salad dressing in 1948.

Today it is still sold as Dressing César Cardini, but while the brand is established in the US, the restaurant that inspired the dish and its roots remain firmly in Tijuana.

Reflection of its origin

In many ways, the recent history of Caesar’s mirrors that of Tijuana, a glamorous city for movie stars and gangsters, which suffered decades of crime and violence before recently experiencing a cultural renaissance.

In 2009, the restaurant, which no longer owned by the Cardini, closed due to its deterioration, but in 2010 a local family, the Plascence, reopened it after a total restructuring.

“It is an icon,” says Javier Plascencia, a star chef in Tijuana. “It is one of the few pieces of cultural history we have.”

BBCLa salad is requested by diners and prepared by waiters in front of your table.

The current restaurant has an old European feel, with black and white tiles and a shiny mahogany bar.

The white shirts of the waiters contrast with the black vests and ties.

Historic photographs of Tijuana decorate the walls, heavy beams cross a dark wood ceiling, and the lighting is subdued, giving the venue an intimate feel.

Ordering the Caesar salad is like pressing the play button to a show.

Caesar salad is not just a recipe: it’s a choreography piece, a slow dance between creamy dressing and romaine lettuce.

Magic before the eyes

The show begins when the waiter approaches with the salad cart.

The designated salad bowl pours a small tablespoon of minced garlic into a large wooden bowl, and then adds mustard, anchovy fillets, and a few drops of Worcestershire or Worcestershire sauce.

Break an egg and, with two carefully balanced spoons, drain the shell and throw the yolk into the container.

The ingredients and the way of preparing it are the authentic ingredients of the original recipe, the salad bowls proudly say.

Then squeeze out some lime juice, and carefully stir everything in the container with wooden tongs.

As you do so, drizzle the olive oil and finely grated Parmesan cheese.

Once the dressing is mixed well, the waiter places fresh romaine leaves on a plate and covers them with the dressing.

Then, serve the salad, adding black pepper, a single crostini (slice of toast), and more Parmesan cheese.

No croutons (diced toast), bacon bits, or lemon juice.

The controversy

Despite the name of the salad and the famous story Rosa Cardini related from her father, it is not clear who exactly invented the dish.

In her book The Essential Cuisines of Mexico, Mexican food authority Diana Kennedy suggests that it was actually created by Cesar’s brother Alex.

According to Kennedy, Alex began working in the restaurant business at age 10 in Italy, before becoming a pilot in World War I and then moving to Tijuana in 1926 to join his brother and open his own restaurant.

“First known as aviator salad, later it became popularly known and copied as Caesar, but I’ll call it what it should be called: Alex-César Cardini Salad,” Kennedy wrote.

AlamyWho invented the dish is a matter of debate, but not the place where it was first served: Tijuana.

A business partner of Alex and César in their restaurants in Tijuana, Paul MaggioraHe also claimed that he was the first to launch this salad.

Another version credits its creation to a young Caesar’s employee: Livio Santini.

Also from Italy, Santini moved to Tijuana in 1924, got a job as a cook for Cardini, and allegedly made the salad based on a dish his mother used to make.

Even the Caesar’s website asks: “¿Cthat Cardini or Livio Santini created the salad? We were honestly not there when one of the most famous dishes in the world was born. But we certainly honor and respect both Mr. Cardini and Mr. Santini. “

Whatever the true origin, as the salad moved north to the United States, one of its key ingredients changed.

Lime or lemon

Today most recipes for this dish include a splash of lemon juice, not fresh lime juice that the salad bowl stirred in the dressing on my table.

Even the Encyclopedia Britannica defines it as a lemon dish.

The cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Carolynn Carreño was born in Tijuana and attributes this confusion between lemon and lime to a simple misunderstanding.

“The problem, as I see it, is that the Spanish word for lime is translated as lime, but also as lemon, which of course closely resembles lemon,” he wrote.

L. Sasha GoraThe restaurant reopened in 2010, after several years it was closed.

Carreño’s father worked at Caesar’s at the salad table of the 1950s, and as she pointed out, the original Caesar salad she ate as a child it was always made with small, green Mexican limes.

Almost 100 years after someone in Tijuana prepared the first Cesar salad, the dish remains the most popular item on the menu at the restaurant where he was born. And a pride for the locals.

For the past seven years, Julio Álvarez from Tijuana has been working as a bartender at Caesar’s.

“I am the oldest here,” he said proudly. “The salad is very important … it is like a monument to the people of Tijuana.”

We may never know the true story of whether Cesar, Alex, Livio, or Paul created the dish, but one thing is certain: An Italian immigrant invented one of the most famous U.S. salads in Tijuana with romaine lettuce, named for Rome.

It is an intercultural meal, truly a mixed salad, and a dish worth crossing borders for.

