Many homeless people relieve themselves on the street, in broad daylight and in front of passers-by.

A man relieving himself in broad daylight in Miami.

Photo:

J. Pérez / Courtesy

Homeless people, who continue to live on the street despite the coronavirus crisis, have been unable to use Miami’s public toilets for almost two months as, by order of the county mayor, they remain closed as a means of prevention against the outbreak of the coronavirus.

That is why many “homeless” continue to relieve themselves on the street, in broad daylight and in front of passersbys, as some readers of ImpreMedia.

In the image you see a man defecating in the middle of the street since there are no open toilets that I can go to. José Pérez, a resident of the city, explained that this is very common and asked the authorities for more action in this situation.

The local administration in Miami, aware that the population without resources is a problem for residents, has been designing various plans to deal with this. In fact, 3 years ago they built a public toilet in the city center designed so that homeless people could wash up. But there is only one.

Manolo Reyes, Commissioner of the City of Miami, He already said at the time that his intention to build at least two other spaces of this type to avoid situations like these.

