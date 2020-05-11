New York —

Raúl Jiménez reported that there was an error in his baby’s gender test.

At a distance and In the middle of May 10, the Mexican couple of the footballer Raúl Jiménez and his girlfriend, the actress and host Daniela Basso, announced through their social networks that there was an error in the baby’s gender test and that it will finally be a girl. and not a male what they expect.

A couple of months ago, with the help of Wolverhampton, a club where the Tri forward is also active, they devised an original way of knowing the genre of being on the road through a target placed at the angle of one of the goals located in the Molineux Stadium, team house.

A few weeks ago we announced the sex of our first child, but the stork confused us.

We are excited to announce (again)) that she is a girl! 🎀 Not Ander, but Arya and we are happy to tell her when she grows up, all this adventure @danielabassom @Wolves pic.twitter.com/pfiiSo0Xgl – Raúl Jiménez (@ Raul_Jimenez9) May 10, 2020

At the news, the happy couple had decided on Ander’s name, but before the change, they confirmed what her daughter’s name will be.

“A few weeks ago we announced the sex of our first child, but the stork confused us all,” Jiménez explained on his social networks. “We are excited to announce (again) es that she’s a girl! 🎀 It is not Ander, but Arya is and we will be happy to tell him when he grows up, all this adventure that made us go through, “he added.

On this occasion, again Wolverhampton got involved with a video in which a pair of wolves, team mascots, They touched Jiménez’s house with a baby basket and a small club plush doll in the ‘Wolves’ uniform and the name “Arya” with the number 9, the same one that the Mexican uses.

