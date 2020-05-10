New York —

In the Central American country there are more than 1.5 million underemployed who survive in the midst of the crisis by COVID-19

Every week, from Monday to Friday, Spiderman jumps from the corner of a traffic light in Managua to rescue his family finances, like a good superhero, he is healthy and athletic, but the pandemic of COVID-19 it prevents him from recording his feat of “bringing the bread home”.

Along with a Venom without his suit, Spiderman earns his living by making a “lighthouse”, or street art under a traffic light, such as a “street dancer”, amidst window cleaners and street vendors, who are part of an army of more than 1.5 million underemployed in Nicaragua, according to official data.

In the sun or the rain, Spiderman and Venom fight in a never-ending duel, which at best will give them the equivalent of $ 7.3 at the end of the day, or just a penny if their “street show ”was not so lucky.

“There are good days and bad days, I save what little I earn and so I help myself a little more, and with what I can to my mother,” says Steven Garmendia, from inside the suit of Spiderman, his favorite superhero.

WITHOUT SUPER POWER OR SKYSCRAPER

Without the super power of Spiderman, or skyscrapers to display it, the young Garmendia recreates Peter Parker in his daily life, with his high pompadour and low-magnification glasses, but the authentic similarity is achieved with his shyness, because out of respect for his mother, who does not agree with him dancing in public or earning money by spreading a hat, refuses to show his face and speak to the camera.

That’s when Venom wins, Diedrich Díaz, 24, one of more than 400,000 Nicaraguans who lost their jobs after the sociopolitical crisis of 2018, and who, seeing himself without options, devised making money doing what they both love, street dancing , but recognizes that in the midst of the pandemic it is more difficult.

“In fact, there are weeks when only three or four cars are there at the stoplight,” says Díaz, who believes that wearing masks during the “lighthouse” inspires the same fear among people as a criminal.

“Right now it has been very hard, really, because people, as they see us like this, without protection or anything, are afraid of just opening the car window to give us something, and if they give us something, they throw the coin at us, or Whether they drop it into our hands, but yes, it has been hard ”, he maintains.

Spiderman and Venom claim to be afraid of contracting COVID-19, but insist that they cannot stay at home, because otherwise they will not have money to support themselves, and will become part of the more than 600,000 people who are afraid of losing their jobs in Nicaragua by the end of 2020.

“The situation is increasingly critical, and there is not enough information, neither on the networks nor on television, that we know about the virus,” says Díaz.

The Ministry of Health has only reported 16 cases of the new coronavirus, including five deaths, but the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 reports 781, with 88 deaths for reasons related to the pandemic.

The state handling of information about the coronavirus is similar to other aspects of public life that are controlled in Nicaragua, and which have led to the dissent accusing Ortega of being a “dictator”.

This control caused another “superhero” to decline to speak to Efe, because the only time he gave an interview he was expelled from the traffic light by the authorities, and he spent years making his reappearance elsewhere.

Earning money independently in the midst of the pandemic is especially difficult in a country where 58.3% of its 6.3 million inhabitants live in poverty and 29.5% in extreme poverty, according to data from the Sistema de la Central American Integration (SICA).

The future does not look very promising for the underemployed, as experts have warned that Nicaragua’s economic recession will soon turn into a depression, and this time the authorities have not stepped up to deny it.

The Nicaraguan Government expected that in 2020 the gross domestic product (GDP) would show a slight growth of 0.5%, after falling by – 4% in 2018 and by – 3.9% in 2019, however, the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) have predicted decreases of between – 6% and – 5.9%, while the non-governmental Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) estimates up to – 13.7%.

In other words, Garmendia and Díaz will see fewer and fewer cars at their traffic lights, and they will have a difficult time maintaining their university studies in English.

With those numbers, Spiderman, Venom, and the army of 1.5 million underemployed Nicaraguans face COVID-19 in the worst case scenario, that of poverty that threatens to be extreme.

