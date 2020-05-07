New York —

It is the parents’ task to give their children space so that through boredom they can call creativity

If your child goes from one activity to another, from a fun game to later asking you for a device to play or watch videos, to get angry because you can’t play with it or just feel bad because you can’t create something exciting that motivates him, it is possible that he is like most of the little ones nowadays that is not bored and it is necessary that the parents do nothing to solve it.

Surely you will say, because if my son has that problem then I must help him. No, heThe idea is not that you live solving all its problemsLike this one that gives you some frustration frequently. People say that today’s kids are hyperprotected, overstimulated and uncreative mainly because parents do not leave spaces for such boredom.

We talk about boredom as an emotion that can be transformed into a growth proposal for those who experience it, in this case children. It is a wonderful emotion that, although at first it may be unpleasant, the person who experiences it realizes that he feels a lack of interest in what he is doing, that he finds no incentive and, consequently, forces you to activate.

Boredom is a wake-up call, if a person says “what I’m doing bores me”, quickly look for something else and call creativity, something extremely beneficial for children. If a little one is bored, this Emotion will invite you to reflect and it is when new things arise that you give rise to innovation. Hence it is very important that children get bored.

And it’s easy to know if a child is overloaded with activities. They are used to having a lot of stimuli, not knowing how to wait, not knowing how to spend a moment of inactivity and of course they don’t know how to reflect.

As parents, it is our task to give them space so that they themselves can find ways to fill their free time. If you have finished your homework, your school work, your food, your nap, let’s not look for how to cover those times of recreation. We should encourage them to think about what to do so that they can be more creative.

Some activities they can do when they are bored are read a book, do a craft, write a story or draw a picture, write poetry, cook for the family (if you are old enough to enter the kitchen), pick up your room or whatever awakens your creativity.

