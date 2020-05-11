New York —

Have you ever wondered what the design of a Peugeot supercar would look like? The firm has made a prototype that has left everyone speechless

Design a mid-engine sports car and compete against Bugatti it’s not something that Peugeot Keep in mind, however, the French firm has given much to talk about in recent years thanks to one of its prototypes, with the desired Peugeot e-Legend that mixes the best of sportsmanship with a retro look.

However, on this occasion, Peugeot has shared the images of a design exercise that was carried out in a contest between 2000 and 2002 and that has surprised everyone by the great resemblance of the prototype with Bugatti cars.

Its about Peugeot 4002, the winning car of the contest that ran under the supervision of Gilles Vidal, design director of Peugeot, and in which the talent of the brand’s followers and young artists was shown, to reinterpret some design keys of Peugeot in a futuristic prototype.

Peugeot 4002 Concept Car.

Credit: Courtesy Peugeot.

After receiving more than 2,800 proposals from 90 countries, it was Stefan Schulze, a young German artist who was the winner of the contest and who sought to reinterpret some ideas from the Peugeot 402 produced before World War II, in a futuristic design that featured as the Peugeot 4002.

Peugeot 4002 Concept Car.

Credit: Courtesy Peugeot.

In addition to taking the prize money, Schulze was honored to see how his digital design was produced on a static model, but in real size.

Peugeot 4002 Concept Car.

Credit: Courtesy Peugeot.

According to the Diariomotor portal, this project was a design exercise and, beyond a life-size model, Peugeot it would not even go so far as to make a prototype itself. What excites fans of the brand is that you can see some very surprising details of what a Peugeot supercar could be.

Peugeot 4002 Concept Car.

Credit: Courtesy Peugeot.

**********

It may interest you.

.