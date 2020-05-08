New York —

Luck came for a North Carolina lottery player after nearly 5 years playing the same numbers.

Claude Guezodje, from Charlotte, has been playing the same numbers in the Mega Millions lottery for almost five years, and on April 21 he finally achieved his dreams, when he won a prize of $ 2 million dollars.

“Those numbers were from a Chinese fortune cookie and other random numbers that I chose for myself,” said Guezodje. “I just liked those numbers and put them together.”

Guezodje and his team, who work on road construction, gathered near the BP Mini Mart located on Bessemer City Road in Gastonia to prepare their truck for a project on I-85 and US 321. They also bought their ticket there. lottery winner.

Guezodje was one of only two lucky players across the United States to win $ 2 million in the Mega Millions draw on April 21, the North Carolina Lottery reported.

He matched all five white balls in the draw, and because he added Megaplier to his ticket for an additional $ 1, his $ 1 million prize doubled when the 2X Megaplier was drawn.

The lottery player beat the odds of one in 12.6 million.

While the state order to stay home for the coronavirus remains in effect, the North Carolina Lottery removed the requirement for prize winners of $ 100,000 or more to claim their prize in person.

Guezodje searched for options to claim his prize on the lottery website and knew he could mail his form. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $ 1.4 million.

“The first thing I will do is pay for my car and try to find a small house, nothing crazy,” said Guezodje. “And then, of course, I want to help my family.”

.