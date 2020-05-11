New York —

The pandemic we are experiencing today will also have consequences on the experience of traveling for pleasure or business

We have heard it many times already: the pandemic we are experiencing today it will change many aspects of our daily life to create a new reality to which we will have to adapt. Flights will not be, of course, the exception, especially due to the strong sanitary measures that will have to be adopted to prevent contagion from spreading all over the world.

An article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, anticipates some aspects of what the new reality could be for airline passengers. AND Many of these conditions that would change when traveling by plane due to the coronavirus are not encouraging..

Longer wait

Did arriving two or three hours before the flight seem cumbersome to you? Well forget it: now you will have to arrive at least four hours before or more, because security controls will add various health controls and disinfection processes they will take a good time.

The text anticipates that travelers will probably have to show medical certifications to board an airplane. Airlines like Emirates announced that it will submit its passengers to a rapid blood test before flying, to know their health status, but it is unknown how much additional time this review would take for each person.

Baggage disinfection and use of face masks

All baggage would be sprayed with an effective disinfectant to remove the COVID-19 coronavirus. Passengers should fly with a mask and gloves on a mandatory basisas well as maintaining distance at all times at airports and aircraft. All this does not facilitate the process.

Inside the plane

After all these checks, disinfectants, checks and delays, once we manage to board the plane, the use of masks will be mandatory throughout the flight, no matter how long it is.

Airlines they will be forced to make their cleaning and disinfection processes more demandingTo the point that they should invest much more in sophisticated air conditioning and air filtering systems. Of course, the biggest problem lies in whether these systems will also be able to filter the virus issued by an infected passenger on board the plane.

Bathing is another critical issue. Some airlines already experiment with processes to disinfect these facilities in seconds. Food may only be distributed if it is packaged and sealed.

The destinations

Flights are likely to decrease dramatically in the short term. With all these new conditions, airlines will only be able to travel to large cities, where it is more profitable to have flights. Small town itineraries may disappear. In the same way, the number of passengers on each flight will be reduced to maintain distance.

Upon landing

Once solid ground is touched at the destination, the sanitary checks and disinfection process may reoccur. Travelers must submit to the particular conditions required at the destination and even a more rigorous type of selection is advanced for people who are allowed to enter certain territories.

High costs … even more

All of these new circumstances, coupled with the global economic crisis stemming from the pandemic, will obviously trigger high costs on the already expensive flights. Will we passengers be willing to pay them? Can we afford them? Will airlines and airport establishments be able to invest to make all these changes in their facilities?

The final question is whether it will be worth undergoing all these new processes for a pleasure trip. When we talk about business trips, studies or that are strictly necessary, we do not have much choice.

