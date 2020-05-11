New York —

Fiber is a fundamental nutrient for the body, it is a great ally of cardiovascular health, essential for intestinal function and a good complement to enjoy a healthy weight. Increase your fiber intake by integrating these delicious recommendations

The fiber It is considered one of the essential nutrients for the functioning of the organism, it intervenes in numerous and important tasks and of course it is the infallible ally of intestinal health. Is about a nutrient which is obtained from plants, from which normally we all need to increase our consumption. According to USDA daily fiber intake recommended for women is 25 grams and for men 38 grams, However, the famous nutritionist Tanya Zuckerbrot creator of the popular F-Factor-Diet eating plan notes that only 5% of the population meets the recommendations for daily fiber intake.

It is essential to value the role of fiber in our diet and understand that its adequate intake provides the most incredible benefits for weight control and health, among its qualities is its high satiating power Indeed lasts for hours, fiber is also the best ally so that we can consume carbohydrates and Still it helps us lose weight. Among his genius he stands out for being a nutrient that has a significant probiotic effect who plays a fundamental role in intestinal health, the fiber “swells” the intestines and fights constipation. It is also a great ally for reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, help to decrease the absorption of sugar and carbohydrates effectively controlling the glycemic index. A extraordinary alternative for fulfill the purpose of eating more fiber is to integrate into our daily diet the intake of snacks or snacks that stand out for their exceptional fiber content.

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the top rated superfoods Thank you to your immense nutritional and medicinal properties, is considered one of the cereals with higher fiber and protein content. They are attributed great benefits to improve cardiovascular health, balance blood sugar and control weight, but undoubtedly one of its greatest qualities is in its benefits for stimulate digestive and intestinal functionl. It is the perfect collation, versatile economic and very easy to prepare, eat 1 cup of cooked oatmeal with a little vegetable milk and a touch of honey as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, provides 8 mg of fiber Nothing bad!

Oats. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Avocado

Who would say that one of the richest fiber snacks is guacamole? As it turns out, the avocado is a wonderful ally to eat more fiber and toast another long list of nutritional benefits to our body. They are attributed great benefits to reduce high cholesterol levels, improves the digestive function, helps you lose weight thanks to its satiating effect and its consumption stimulates the physical and mental performance. Best of all is that it is very simple integrate it into all kinds of snacks, any ideas: like guacamole with corn tortilla chips, as a complement to some salad, stuffed with tuna, crab or shrimp or simply spread on a slice of whole wheat bread.

Avocado. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Hummus

Hummus is a typical middle eastern dish, beyond being a great snack or snack option is considered a powerful complete food and most nutritious. This is because your key and star ingredient are chickpeas, which are considered one of legumes with the highest dietary fiber content and plant-based protein, it also has the immense quality of being packed with important vitamins and minerals, as is the case of folic acid, calcium, magnesium and potassium. A great idea is to consume it with crudités (chopped vegetables) or as smayonnaise in sandwiches.

Hummus. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. raspberries

Usually the berry family It stands out for having an interesting list of irresistible, juicy and delicious tasting fruits that stand out for their extraordinary content in polyphenols, vitamins and antioxidants. However raspberries are particularly striking for his exceptional fiber content, in fact they are the perfect snack as They provide high quality nutrition and a very low caloric intake. A great idea is to consume a cup with some granola or enjoy them with a little Greek yogurt.

Raspberries./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Popcorn

Without a doubt, popcorn is one of the more enjoyable and fiber-rich snacks, this is because they are considered whole grains. Its consumption is ideal for provide quality energy, have a great satiating effect, are economic and very easy to prepare; to get all your benefits it is important that avoid consuming those of the cinema (sadly they are full of butter) choose to prepare them at home and add a touch of sea salt, pepper, or chili.

Popcorn. / Photo: Pixabay

