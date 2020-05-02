New York —

The defender of Barcelona recalled a win against Madrid at the Bernabéu and a legendary white club responded with category

This May 2 is the 11th anniversary of one of the many goals in the history of the Classic of Spain, but this one in particular is very significant for Gerard Piqué, since it was the author of the goal that buried the Real Madrid in his own house with a forceful 6-2 in 2009.

To remember such a fact, the defender of FC Barcelona public on his official Twitter account the video of his goal, accompanied by the legend “11 years”, referring to the time that has passed since then, but he did not imagine that an unexpected response would come from the goalkeeper who received the goal.

Iker Casillas, the legendary goalkeeper of the white club responded to the trolley by replicating the comment and the video, but adding to “eleven“From Piqué a “+ 2 = 13”, in clear allusion to the number of Champions that Real Madrid has conquered, far superior to that of the Blaugrana team, which has only obtained 5.

Then there was no response or counterattack by Piqué, the rest was a great debate between the fans of both teams seeking to demonstrate the supremacy of one team over another using different statistics and many memes in which even Messi came out.

