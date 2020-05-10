New York —

COVID-19 has swept the world, greatly altering life as we know it. It is unclear when things will return to “normal”, if at all.

In New York City, as in other cities, people carry 57 days on average practicing the already known social distance.

While we are distressed what will come next, we are going to focus on the positive. But not as a frivolous philosophy and devoid of content. No, something positive, but real.

During this pandemic we have seen many acts of generosity, the creativity of thousands of people who have demonstrated it on social networks and applications such as TikTok or Instagram has also emerged.

But perhaps most importantly, which shows us that everything goes on. That after all calm alwayslega are they:

Putting all of us to shame with her pandemic writing-productivity pic.twitter.com/coaq0AjyGF – Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 9, 2020

The petsboth dogs and cats have become our best company.

As reflected in Vogue Sophie Vershbow, many things have changed in this quarantine. Probably the love animals give us be the only thing that stays as big as ever.

According to the journalist, in 57 days she has lost her apartment, her boyfriend, and has returned to her parents. 57 days ago, she was a 30-year-old independent woman who lived in the apartment of her dreams and dated the man she thought she would marry. Now she is newly single and lives with her parents.

But within all the bad, there is something positive.

It has happened in many American homes. The more time at home, the greater the commitment, at last, to give a home to abandoned pets.

In some cases, such as the one in Vershbow, it only took a pandemic and 30 years for his parents to let him have a dog.

Let’s just hope that, after all this, those adopted shelter pets remain as important to their new families as they are in these tough times of crisis.

.