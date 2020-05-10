New York —

The hospital center built in 38 days and began operating with 170 of the 400 beds it will have

Rio de Janeiro, the second state of Brazil more battered by the coronavirus pandemic, this Saturday the field hospital built in the mythical Maracanã stadium was inaugurated, which will be used to care for patients with COVID-19 in a state of gravity.

The hospital, which will operate in the external area of ​​the stadium, was built in 38 days and today has delivered 170 of the 400 beds it will have. Of the beds already available, 50 are for intensive care and 120 for nursing.

According to the Rio state government, the remaining 230 beds must be delivered until next Friday, May 15.

The hospital “is highly complex,” which “compared to what was done in China in 30 days, is even more complex,” said Governor Wilson Witzel, quoted in a statement.

The state secretary of Health, Edmar Santos, added that the complex installed in the Maracanã will also have two tomography equipment and various ultrasound, portable X-ray and hemodialysis devices.

Likewise, the hospital will have computers so that hospitalized patients can converse with their relatives and friends via teleconference.

“This development will be very important to humanize the care of coronavirus patients in this unit,” said Santos.

Next Monday, two other field hospitals will also be inaugurated in Rio de Janeiro, the second state hardest hit by the coronavirus and which so far accounts for 1,503 deaths and 15,741 infected, which led the Government to extend the quarantine throughout the region until May 31.

With a capacity for some 78,000 people, the Maracanã is a symbol in the history of football, it hosted the 2014 World Cup final and the opening and closing scene of the 2016 Olympic Games.

It was also the venue of the 1950 World Cup, witnessing that year of the famous ‘Maracanazo’ and in 1969 of the thousandth goal of the star Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pelé.

In addition to hosting the 2007 Pan American Games, the Rio de Janeiro stadium has also hosted concerts by well-known artists such as Frank Sinatra, Madonna, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones.

Other stadiums in Brazil, such as the Pacaembú in Sao Paulo, have already opened their doors to receive patients infected with the coronavirus in Brazil, which will have to exceed 10,000 deaths this Saturday, while several soccer clubs, such as Corinthians or Santos They have also offered their facilities during the pandemic, if necessary.

