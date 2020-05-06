New York —

Nicole Sirotek said she has seen deaths from racism, gross negligence and mismanagement.

Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Nevada who came to work in the pandemic crisis in New York, cryingly denounced in a video the impotence that this experience has generated.

“Black lives don’t matter here,” he said, adding that “Gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement” are causing death from the patients.

The Elko, Nevada, native health worker said that when she tried to advocate for her patients blacks and hispanics she was promptly removed from her cases, and witnessed fatal medical actions.

“They don’t care what is happening to these people. And I just have to keep watching them die … Oh, God, “says Sirotek affected in the video, referring to the superiors and patients of the hospital.

She claimed that an anesthesiologist incorrectly intubated a patient and that when they told the doctor, he refused to believe it and waited five hours before an x-ray confirmed the error. The patient died, Sirotek said.

He also claimed that another infected person received erroneously chest compressions and died, while another was applied the wrong insulin and died.

“Stay out of New York City for your medical care,” he warned. “They don’t care what is happening to these people … It’s like entering the f-king Twilight Zone.”

Sirotek never mentioned which hospitals he had been working at. But Quinton Martinez, a fellow Nevada nurse who also came to town to help treat patients with COVID-19, told the New York Post yesterday that Sirotek was initially working on the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens before being transferred to another facility, where they got it from when the video appeared.

On the trauma that Sirotek claimed to have witnessed, Martinez added: “I was not surprised that it was happening to her (…) Based on what I saw, I thought they would have greater respect for people and infection control practices to help prevent that [los pacientes] get worse, ”he said of the city’s health system.

Elmhurst did not respond to a request for comment, and neither did Sirotek or his family.

Martinez said Sirotek was hired by a health care personnel company that has been providing workers for the city’s hospital system. The company declined to say whether Sirotek worked for them, citing employee confidentiality.

New York has been the most affected state due to the pandemic in the US: at the moment it exceeds 330 thousand official infections and 25,436 deaths.

Most of the cases have occurred in NYC, especially among Hispanics and blacks.

