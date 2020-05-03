New York —

MEXICO – While the Ministry of Health states that the peak of coronavirus infections in Mexico will occur between May 6 and 10, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that “the light is coming out of the tunnel” with respect to to the dead and infected by the pandemic of COVID-19.

“Things are improving in the country in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. We are seeing the light at the exit of the tunnel, there are very good results, ”he said.

In a video message, he presented several charts about confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in six states, despite experts saying that the official figures are below the real ones.

“Almost there. We will continue like this. Let us not relax discipline so that we can already say goodbye to this pandemic. I was going to use a bad word, but I won’t. Tell him ‘go, go, go’, that this virus is no longer hovering in our country, and that if you want to stay that it no longer has any effect on our health, “López Obrador said in his video message.

“What do I leave you as hope? That we are going to restart activities, they are going to restart classes in unaffected municipalities on May 17 and in cities where there is more affectation from June 1 ”.

López Obrador assured that little by little they will follow the sanitary measures that are required to reopen the construction industry and production chains to export to the United States.

He stressed that the inhabitants of Mexico have given an example for their degree of responsibility.

“A conscious, responsible, clever people, so this has been the fundamental thing, colloquially the main thing, conscious, responsible participation,” said AMLO.

Despite AMLO’s statements, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, said that Mexico is about to live the most critical days in terms of coronavirus infections.

With information from agencies

.