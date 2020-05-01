New York —

An informant commented: “There are hundreds of millions of dollars invested in this film and it will have to be released when the public feels it is safe to return to the cinema.”

The long-awaited tape “No Time To Die”, the last one in which Daniel Craig will put on the elegant tuxedo of agent 007, It could take even longer than expected to hit theaters around the world, and that the release of Cary Fukunaga’s film was recently postponed recently as a result of the confinement measures linked to the coronavirus health crisis.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, it is likely that the new installment of the saga will not be able to see the light in November, after its initial launch in April was canceled, in order to avoid a notable crash in the box office, with the economic losses that this would entail, either due to the hypothetical caution of the spectators or due to the capacity restrictions that may remain in force in six months.

“If it has to be postponed until next year, so be it. There are hundreds of millions of dollars invested in this film and it will have to be released when the public feels it is safe to return to the cinema. But it is a hard decision to make and we will have to consider all the variables, ”said an informant, allegedly linked to the million-dollar production, in conversation with the British newspaper.

On the other hand, one of the problems that a possible premiere of the film in 2021 would bring, as the same source has indicated, resides in the additional competition that it would have to face ‘No time to die’ if it coincides in theaters with other ambitious projects of action cinema, specifically ‘The Eternals’, from the Marvel factory, and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, the expected return of the mythical ghostbusters.

Strong rejection generated the sky blue jumpsuit that Adamari López wore on Telemundo

The naked legs of the actress Altair Jarabo and the suggestion of Eugenio Siller before her beauty

Suzy Cortez gets down from the sofa on all fours and with a shiny thong

They say that Marlene Favela has been abandoned by her husband during this harsh quarantine

.