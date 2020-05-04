New York —

May 03, 2020

Many will remember the impressive house that appears in The Godfather: Part II, stage of sequences as shocking as the murder of Fredo Corleone. The property, located on Lake Tahoe, has now been released for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty, real estate specialized in luxury properties.

The farm Fleur du Lac, it takes almost 30 years out of the market, It has been divided into 22 individual apartments. One of them is for sale for about four million dollars. This individual house has approximately 400 square meters, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also has a kitchen with a granite counter, gym, a staircase with a mahogany railing and lake views from the master bedroom.

The original house was built in 1935 by industrial businessman Henry Kaiser. The building was constructed in just 30 days with the help of 300 workers. Kaiser sold the property in the 1960s. The complex, located on the borders of the states of Nevada and California (United States), does not lack detail and even has access to a small private port, as well as impressive mountain views.

It was in the 70s when Francis Ford Coppola looked at her to shoot his film. The Godfather: Part II claimed a total of six Oscars: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Al Pacino, best supporting actor for Robert De Niro, best adapted script and best soundtrack.

