New York —

The famous ex-couple continues to give a lot to talk about despite the fact that their relationship was not very long

The story between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt It is one of those topics that people will never tire of talking about. And it is that after an alleged infidelity and the third in discord, Angelina Jolie, many claim that Pitt and Aniston are destined to be together and hope to see you in love again soon.

And almost 20 years ago, exactly on July 31, 2000, they joined their lives in marriage. Details of the ceremony are known, but the images are practically nil. Why? We tell you all the details.

It is estimated that the cost of the great wedding was one million dollars, was performed at the producer Marcey Carsey’s mansion in Malibu, California and the actress was seen beautiful in a white dress designed by Lawrance Steele, for his part he wore a blue suit and red tie.

Among the 300 guests was found the cast of Friends, Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek, Edward Norton, among other celebrities. The truth is that the few images that the media captured were enough for fans to get excited and wish them a beautiful life together.

Why are there no photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding?

The truth is that many photographs of the day are not known, despite having been a dream wedding. This is because a confidentiality agreement prevented the images from being disclosed. Of that day the black and white photos are known that the then couple was in charge of officially distributing.

You have to understand that they were other times, there were no social networks and the couples of the show could make their marriage links in complete privacy (unlike today, no matter how hard they try to keep it away from the environment information is always filtered)

The story ended in divorce in 2005, he remarried and that didn’t end well eitherwhile the talented actress nor did he succeed in his next marriage. Now they are both single. Will they go back to where they once were happy?

