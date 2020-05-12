New York —

Mike Tyson He has been one of the most controversial boxers of the last decades and even at 53 years of age he continues to give something to talk about, as the boxer is preparing his return to the ring.

Many controversial myths and stories have revolved around Tyson since his debut in the late 1980s, and one of the most controversial has been when he nearly hit Michael Jordan, something that has been confirmed by former Iron Mike manager.

In his book titled “Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson”, Rory Holloway, Tyson’s former manager, recounts the incident in which the boxer came close to hitting the NBA legend.

In the early 90s, Mike is divorcing Robin Givens and went to Richard Dent’s birthday party for the Chicago Bears, where he met other sports figures like Mike Ditka, Don King and Michael Jordan. The problem was that Jordan, who was then 25 years old, had an “affair” with Tyson’s still wife, which is why the fighter, ill-advised by alcohol, decided to threaten the Chicago Bulls star.

According to Holloway’s book, Mike stared at Michael, who was across the table, and yelled at him, “Hey man, do you think I’m stupid? I know you were with my wife. I know you screwed up with her. You can tell me. ” Jordan went cold and wanted to get up and run, but then Tyson turned to Ditka and began to rant against him, thus continuing to insult the other guests.

“That night was a circus, really. Don King trying to change the subject, me and John trying to reassure Mike. Mike telling everyone that he was going to kick Jordan’s ass…, ”Holloway details in his book.

