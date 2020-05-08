New York —

Here’s how to see Doc and Marty McFly together again for a good cause

The cast of “Back to the Future” will meet again at a special event called for Monday by actor Josh Gad, who gives voice to the character of Olaf in “Frozen” and has organized before the reunion of “The Goonies”, another mythical film from 1985.

Gad himself announced the appointment on his profile Twitter and Instagram, where he published the capture of a video call in which the protagonists of the film appear Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, each from their homes.

The meeting, which will also be Lea Thompson, will be broadcast in Josh Gad’s YouTube channel at 16:00 GMT.

The reunion will be part of the series “Reunited Apart”, launched by Gad himself during confinement, who although In its premiere with the cast of “The Goonies” he joked that it would be the “first and last” chapter, has managed to bring together the interpreters of the science fiction classic released in 1985.

"Don't be lazy! Join Lea Thompson and many more surprises at the 'Back to the Future 'virtual meeting"

During the broadcast a link will be enabled to make donations to solidarity organizations by the crisis of coronavirus.

This year the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the film, turned into one of the cult fictions of the 1980s and that has been the influence of other productions, music videos and even cartoons like Rick and Morty.

