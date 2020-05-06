New York —

The technology is that it makes these 8 cylinder engines have better fuel economy

Modern SUVs now include luxury, high-tech, and off-road capabilities

The current market in the automotive industry is more focused on SUVs, these models have been increasing their sales in an impressive way, leaving sedans and minivans behind.

For some years now, SUV or crossover models have been at their peak. In 2017 alone, 40% of car sales in the United States were destined for this type of vehicle, Business Insider reported, making it not only a trend in car purchases, but a preference by drivers North Americans.

Modern SUVs are no longer just a spacious vehicle with good fuel economy, they now include luxuries, high technology, off-road capabilities and changed the way we view these utility vehicles.

These vehicles have taken advantage of new engines with direct injection, variable valve timing and forced induction with turbocharged and superchargers that have allowed automakers to extract great power from smaller displacement engines.

Still, the taste is different for each person and there are still great V8 engines. The good thing about all the technology is that it makes these eight-cylinder engines have respectable fuel economy numbers.

These are the best most powerful V8 SUVs on the market today, based on overall U.S. News scores.

Porsche Cayenne 2020

BMW X6 2020

Land Rover Range Rover 2020

Chevrolet Suburban 2020

BMW X7 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020

Chevrolet Tahoe 2020

Dodge Durango 2020

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2020

BMW X5 2020

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2020

