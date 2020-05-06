New York —
The technology is that it makes these 8 cylinder engines have better fuel economy
Modern SUVs now include luxury, high-tech, and off-road capabilities
Photo:
Mercedes-Benz media
The current market in the automotive industry is more focused on SUVs, these models have been increasing their sales in an impressive way, leaving sedans and minivans behind.
For some years now, SUV or crossover models have been at their peak. In 2017 alone, 40% of car sales in the United States were destined for this type of vehicle, Business Insider reported, making it not only a trend in car purchases, but a preference by drivers North Americans.
Modern SUVs are no longer just a spacious vehicle with good fuel economy, they now include luxuries, high technology, off-road capabilities and changed the way we view these utility vehicles.
These vehicles have taken advantage of new engines with direct injection, variable valve timing and forced induction with turbocharged and superchargers that have allowed automakers to extract great power from smaller displacement engines.
Still, the taste is different for each person and there are still great V8 engines. The good thing about all the technology is that it makes these eight-cylinder engines have respectable fuel economy numbers.
These are the best most powerful V8 SUVs on the market today, based on overall U.S. News scores.
Porsche Cayenne 2020
BMW X6 2020
Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Chevrolet Suburban 2020
BMW X7 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
Chevrolet Tahoe 2020
Dodge Durango 2020
Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2020
BMW X5 2020
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2020
***
It may interest you:
.