On Mother’s Day, Census Bureau statistics remind us that women still today earn less than men for doing the same job.

This Sunday, May 10, the Mother’s Day.

Millions of households prepare special meals and order gifts online to honor the women who day after day take their families forward. As in all aspects of our lives, this year’s celebration will be modified as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps this Sunday we will not be able to invite our mothers to a restaurant or accompany them to a shopping center to choose their present. But there are actions we can still take to honor them and make their lives better. A good measure is to advocate for equal pay for men and women. Another is participate in the national count of the decade, to contribute to the new statistics of millions of mothers around the country.

According to information from the Census Bureau, women represent almost half of the country’s workforce, but constitute two thirds of workers who earn less than the minimum hourly wage. Such occupational segregation takes place because women are generally directed to low-income occupations.

At the same time, for women in similar positions as men, they tend to receive less pay for doing the same or comparable work than their peers. Such a crack in wages exists in all occupations and levels of education.

Currently, women They have yet to work three more months to match what their male colleagues earn. This inequality affects not only millions of mothers, but also their children and their families..

According to information from the Census Bureau, in 1973, women who worked full time earned an average of 56.6 cents for every dollar a man earned doing the same job.

Forty-five years later, in 2018, women earned 81.6 for every dollar paid to a man. In 45 years, women managed to decrease the inequality of payment by only 25 cents.

At this rate, women they won’t collect the same salary as men until 2059.

The best gift for mom is to pay her what she deserves.

Greater education, greater inequity

According to information from the American Community Survey (ACS), as the payment in relation to the education of the worker increases, so does the gender pay crack.

Women with at least a Bachelor’s Degree earn only 75% of what their male colleagues earn. This inequity is the product of different factors, among which are considered the age and experience of female workers with degrees, who tend to be younger than those without a university degree, among others.

Historical inequality

According to information from ACS, single mothers earning less than $ 30,000 annual represent 51% of all mothers. While single parents earning less than $ 30,000 represent only 29% of parents in that category.

Between 1960 and 1970, women earned between 57 and 61 cents for every dollar paid to a man for doing the same job.

In 1980, the crack in wages fell 10 cents, the largest increase in women’s wages in a decade.

It would take another 30 years, until 2018, for women to earn another 10 cents and decrease the crack to 81.6 cents for every dollar paid to a man.

Mothers in numbers

New mothers: in 2014,

The 22% of mothers who had children for the first time had less than 20 year old.

The 37% of new mothers had between 20 and 24 years.

The 24% of the mothers had her first child among the 25 and 29 years.

The 12% between the 30 and 34; the 4% between 35 and 39.

The one% among women over 40 year old.

Regarding the number of children:

Four out of 10 women between 15 and 50 (or 44%) in the US have no children.

Two out of 10, or 17%, reported having a child.

Two out of 10, or 22%, reported having two daughters / sons.

Two out of 10, or 17%, have three or more children.

You can answer the questionnaire online and in your language; It won't take you more than 10 minutes.

What you should know

It is impossible to introduce changes in society when the real statistics of the population are not known. That is why the participation of each and every one of us in the national count is so important.

Alone it takes 10 minutes to answer the questionnaire from the Census and you can do it from your cell phone. Your response will be taken into account when determining resources and services for the community.

The Census Office does not share the information collected with other government agencies such as ICE. Questions from the Census questionnaire They do not include information about your immigration status, or whether or not you are a citizen from United States.

Those households that respond to the Census questionnaire by phone, email or online will not be visited by an enumerator to assist them with questions and answers.

The date of follow-up visits has been modified due to the preventive measures for the coronavirus pandemic and will take place between August 11 and October 31 of this year.

To participate in the 2020 Census, you can simply enter the Spanish website at https://2020census.gov/es and use the unique 12-digit code found in the invitation you received in the mail in March . You can even participate from your cell phone and it is not necessary to download any program or application to do so.

This Sunday, before honoring mothers, grandmothers, aunts and sisters, be sure to participate in the Census. If you are not counted, you will not be considered until the next decade.

To answer the Census questionnaire or for more informationYou can call the line in Spanish: 844-468-2020 or visit the page: https://2020census.gov/es

