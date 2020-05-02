New York —

Oil is one of the most fundamental and appreciated ingredients in the gastronomic world, it is also a product with a high nutritional value and great medicinal properties. Learn about the purposes of each variant and enjoy

At present the range of cooking oils in grocery stores and supermarkets is huge, the industry has been given the task of create new variants that stand out for their exceptional nutritional and culinary qualities; however in many occasions having access to so many options becomes something overwhelming and intimidating when taking the final purchase decision.

The best recommendation is to know relevant information about main variants, understand the characteristics of each product and know about specific purposes than they toast, it is the best way to choose correctly about the best for frying, to cook, for prepare sauces and dressings or just like the best garnish.

The 5 oils that cannot be missing in your kitchen:

1. olive oil

Olive oil is the star product of the Mediterranean diet and it is that it is liquid gold for health, not in vain its consumption is related to immense benefits in cardiovascular health, is a great ally for lose weight, fights all kinds of diseases and increases longevity. It stands out for being a product rich in mono-fatty acids and healthy antioxidants, to get the most out of your benefits it is recommended to consume extra virgin olive oil which has the peculiarity of being elaborated through a cold pressing process that reflects its quality. Of course the olive harvest too is a key agent in the quality of the olivee, various experts recommend the use of unripe olives since this makes the oil have a higher content in polyphenols and antioxidants. Its use is recommended in sauces, dressings, salads, ceviches and to skip foods.

Olive oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Peanut oil

The first thing to know when we talk about peanut oil, is that there are several types and they stand out for differences in their elaboration process and that are derived in very complex flavors ranging from the softest and sweetest, up to strong and peanut flavor. One of the great things about this product is that almost half of its composition contains healthy fats, of the monounsaturated type. It is extremely used in oriental cuisine and it’s worth a high smoke point, which makes it versatile for grilling and frying all kinds of meat and vegetables, it is also a good ally to provide a special touch of flavor to stews and sauces.

Peanut oil./ Photo: Shutterstock

3. Sesame oil

A great choice of healthy vegetable oil this is largely due to their extraordinary content of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, the best is that It is low in saturated fat. It is extremely valued for its content in two substances that give it its great antioxidant power: Sesamol and Sesaminbelongs to healthier oils due to their cold pressing and his delightful taste that comes from roasting the seeds. Relates to great benefits for the cardiovascular system and it’s perfect for salter, fry and to fill with taste all kinds of dishes.

Sesame oil. / Photo: Hello Doctor

4. Avocado oil

When we understand the delicate process of making avocado oil, it is much easier to make it part of our favorite and essential oils in the kitchen. This oil obtained from the pressing of the avocado pulp, that is why it stands out for its mild flavor; at the same time it is an oil that has a high smoke point, so it is recommended for virtually any use in the kitchen. Between his most outstanding benefits found as the variant with higher content of healthy monounsaturated fats and it is also low in polyunsaturated fats. One of his great qualities in the kitchen is that its mild flavor makes it completely combinable with all kinds of ingredients and best of all, it is recommended for all chores in the kitchen, for frying, roasting and baking.

Avocado oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Coconut oil

In recent years a lot has been said about coconut oil and that is that became extremely popular by being an indispensable part of various fad diets like keto and paleo. This opened the door for many to question their health benefits and many myths arose around himor finally it has been proven that it is a healthy ingredient and with good medicinal power. Is a solid variant at room temperature, this is because near the 90% of its composition are saturated fats but the difference is that they are medium chain triglycerides than they benefit cholesterol levels and other health conditions. It does not work well at high temperatures so that it is recommended to use for light stir-fries or baked recipesis considered a good substitute for butter.

Coconut oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

