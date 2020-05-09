New York —

Both interpreters remembered their time at Timbiriche with the dialogue of the song “I don’t know if it’s love”, with which they pleased their social media followers

Some days ago, Thalia He used his Tik Tok account to revive the theme he played in the 80s, when he was part of the Timbiriche youth group, but it was this Friday when Erik Rubín She debuted in the application to give an answer to her friend and ex-partner on stage.

Through a video in which both interpreters recalled the dialogue of the song “I don’t know if it is love,” they pleased their social media followers, causing it to become a trend in a few hours.

“In response to my beloved @thalia. I refused the Tic Toc and fell. Don’t lose my braces“Wrote the husband of Andrea Legarreta next to the video in which he is seen with a phone in his hand recreating part of the song that was released 32 years ago.

While the 48-year-old singer shared the current video on her Instagram account along with a comparison made by her fans, which shows how they looked in 1988.

The video that accumulated more than 300 thousand reproductions was described in the peculiar style of Thalía: “As Marimar would say ‘No no?’ I finally got my bro @erikrubinoficial to duet my TikTok with me! I loved that you fanned yourself beautiful! To the band what I ask“

The clip became a success on social networks, generating millions of views from fans who are part of this generation and who did not hesitate to thank the duet that the two stars achieved, as they also relived one of their favorite times.

“The best TikTok in world history“,”Oh how beautiful what memories“,”I transport myself in time Thalía you are the maximum“,”Beautiful Thalía and Erik I love you“,”The most awaited duo“,”We went crazy with this duo, 32 years passed they are the best“, Are some messages that they sent to the also actress.

.