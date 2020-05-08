New York —

Celebrating mom will be different this year and if you still have no idea how to do it, here you can discover what series is waiting for you

This Mother’s Day, invite your family to experience your world for a day, accompanied by the moms and grandmothers of the screen that you like the most. No matter which is your favorite, here are some recommendations that you can find in Netflix and that they are especially for you, just answer which character from these series you identify with and voila.

What to see if you are a grandmother like Fine Mom in ‘Gentefied’?

If you are also a gentle soul and take care of your family, and of course, your secret recipes; you consider that you are the mother of all – children and grandchildren alike – and you always have a hug and a hot plate to offer to everyone around you, the series that you cannot miss are:

The taco chronicles

On My Block

After Life: Beyond my wife

Jane the Virgin

But what if you’re a mom like Santina in Ashley Ashley Garcia’s Expanding Universe ’?

Surely you are a regular mother, but you can break the rules from time to time if you consider that it is the best for your family. You believe in hard work and hard love, but you are still mushy inside, especially when it comes to taking care of your girl and brother. Sound familiar? Then you can’t miss:

Gentefied

Dead to me

Workin ‘Moms

And what to say if you are a mom like Paulina in ‘La casa de las flores’

You identify with the idea of ​​being a loyal daughter and a fierce mother, you do everything possible to defend your family, you believe in second chances and you never judge a book by its cover. You are on top of everything, even when you forget to cancel the ma-ria-chi (or find yourself behind bars). The series that are waiting for you are:

Grace and Frankie

AJ and the Queen

Orange is the New Black

Monarch

What is there for you if you are a bold grandmother like Abuelita in ‘On My Block’?

If you are a woman who does not allow age to deceive you and represents the phrase: “old but beautiful”; you are also relaxed and love a good soap opera; Although you can be tenacious and resistant, you appreciate a good mystery and adventure, surely the series you need to see is one of these:

The Queen of the South

Rampant

The flower house

Luis Miguel

If on the contrary, you do not know what to see because you are a mother like Jane in ‘Jane the Virgin’

You are probably one of those who believe that life never falls short in the drama, but somehow you always find ways to balance the needs of your family, your dreams and your hopelessly romantic heart, the series that are made for you are:

The flower house

Love in works

I never

Fuller House

Finally, if you are a mom like Ana Cecilia in ‘Monarca’

You think you are a kind of “ultimate mother”, you know what it takes to lead a business, a successful family and how to keep style while doing it. You lead an extravagant life and full of excesses, but also of scandal and drama, you will love these productions:

Narcos: Mexico

Ungovernable

The Queen of the South

Ozark

Ihe Crown

.