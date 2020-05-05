New York —

Two old acquaintances from Liga MX returned to training after the confinement forced by the coronavirus

The Olival, the sports complex where FC Porto trains, once again welcomed the players after the forced stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agustín Marchesín, Mateus Uribe and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, old acquaintances of Mexican soccer started the way back to normal in the Portuguese city; so did other players on the roster, such as Luis Diaz and Vítor Ferreira.

The footballers met again in their training center under many security measures: they trained in small groups to maintain a healthy distance, did not exchange balls to reduce the risk of possible infections, and underwent immunological tests to rule out any viral illness.

Despite this, the date on which the Portuguese league will resume is still unknown and if it will return, since there is still no official information in this regard.

Remember that at the time of the tournament suspension, FC Porto was in second place in the competition, only 4 points below the leader, Benfica, who also returned to their training center on Monday.

