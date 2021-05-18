New York takes its biggest step towards reopening between optimism and caution

The day has come that millions of New Yorkers were waiting for. East Wednesday 19 May, and after 14 agonizing months in which New York saw die more than 53,000 people for COVID-19, bankrupt hundreds of businesses and change daily life abruptly, the Big Apple will lift most restrictions for the pandemic, in a step towards normality.

For the first time since the City was ordered closed and the Big Apple was placed under strict quarantine to curb the rise of the coronavirus, the broad most businesses in New York, such as retail stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons, recreational venues, and offices, among others, they will now be able to operate at 100% capacity. The only limit in some cases will be related to space, since the social distancing of 6 feet away, if the people who attend are not fully vaccinated. Other crowded venues, such as stadiums and arenas, will also see capacity increase, but not yet fully.

And the new move towards reopening has many Latino businesses in New York full of excitement and optimism, as the sites that managed to survive after the fierce blow that the pandemic gave them, looked forward to being allowed 100% attention so I can get my head out of the hole.

So he confesses Rosa Duy, owner of Duy Saloon nail salon in Queens who was very happy with the news that will begin to rule for businesses like yours from this Wednesday.

“The truth is that it is very important that this day has arrived, because We got really hit and we hope things get better and better. It is a good step and we have to be very happy, “said the Ecuadorian businesswoman, while saying that she believes that despite the progress made, it is not a good idea to let your guard down. “We and the employees are going to continue using masks for greater security and I think it would be a good idea if customers also wanted to use them to be more alert.”

The manicurist Sonia Sangurima, who makes a living beautifying the hands of her clients in Queens, also added to the positive feelings generated by New York’s new move toward normalization and said she hopes more clients will attend her salon.

“It feels like a good thing and now what We hope is that more people come and that there is more income, because we were very affected, “said the Ecuadorian, who announced that despite the relaxation in regulations on the use of masks ordered by the State for those who are vaccinated, she will continue to wear the mask all the time.

Elmer Suarez, of the Enrique’s barbershop, defined May 18 as “the day of the step that had to be taken” to be able to advance further after the long year that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant for small businesses that to this day have not yet recovered.

“It is the necessary step so that we can be soon where we should be. I think that if the experts said that this is the moment to give it, it is because it is, based on what they know, “said the young Dominican, who added that removing the capacity bans is good news for everyone.

Elmer Suárez, from Enrique’s barber shop

“Things are going to be better, not only for us, but I also know that business will rise when people want to come more to get pretty to want to go out to a bar or a disco when they open and also for people it will be very good to feel that things are normalizing more ”, said the Dominican. “Faith moves mountains and I believe that thanks to science and God we are in this moment and we are moving forward.”

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was also very positive with the lifting of capacity restrictions, which coincide with the implementation of the new CDC guidelines on the use of masks for fully vaccinated people, who will not be required to use masks in the majority of the spaces.

“Tomorrow We’ll usher in a major reopening in New York. Most capacity restrictions will be removed. Vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most settings. The metro is back in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. New York returns better than ever. New York reimagined ”, commented the state president.

In addition, Mayor Bill de Blasio, joined this optimistic sentiment and warned that although the city is moving towards regularization with the lifting of limits and the “goodbye” to face masks among immunized people, he insisted that more people get vaccinated so that all New Yorkers can be more calm and secure.

“If you are vaccinated, you win freedom. It’s as simple as that. And the CDC guidance basically says that as more and more people get vaccinated, there are more and more opportunities for that freedom, ”said the Mayor, warning that not in all cases will people be allowed not to wear masks.

“Special care must be taken in healthcare facilities, schools, congregation settings, public transportation. And again, we must also recognize that if one is found in an environment that combines vaccinated and unvaccinated people, care must be taken. And I think that’s what a lot of people are going to do ”.

The municipal president commented that the lifting of the restrictions occurs just when the hospitalization rate in the Big Apple is barely 0.98%, the infection rate of the last 7 days is 1.47% and the new cases were only 590.

De Blasio added that many institutions will be able to make their own decisions about protocols for the use of masks and stressed once again the need to reach more sectors to get vaccinated.

“This is about a recovery for all of us. If we are going to have recovery for everyone, it means that it has to reach every corner of New York City ”, De Blasio said.

The New York Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, He assured that although the CDC guidelines will not require masks to vaccinated, the challenge will be how to make public places and businesses follow that mandate and he again urged that people continue to wear masks, even immunized ones.

“The problem is in the application of the guide in the real world, because there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. If this happens outdoors, it is low risk and other precautions can be relaxed. But if it happens indoors, my concern is mainly about the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people, this includes both children and people for whom immunity from vaccination has not fully started ”said the City’s medical expert. “Therefore, I recommend continued use of masks in many indoor settings. until even more people are vaccinated. And personally, as long as I am fully vaccinated, I will keep my mask indoors in almost all settings. And when I put it on, I will think about the sense of community and social norms ”.

Data of the new advance and end of restrictions due to the coronavirus