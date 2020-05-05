New York —

The Mexican food place prepares hundreds of weekly meals for the neediest in the community

For 30 years, the Taco Mix restaurant has been feeding East Harlem residents with its quesadillas, huaraches, sopes and, of course, its tacos. But for several weeks now the work of preparing food has become even more important for its owners.

In his small kitchen on the premises located on 116th Street between the 2nd and 3rd avenues of Manhattan, Alejo Sánchez, together with his team, prepares 200 dishes of food daily that end up in the hands of many New Yorkers who, due to the coronavirus crisis, did not they have to eat.

“Through the Mexican Consulate we got in touch with the organization Rethink Food, who are donating boxes of vegetarian meat, and with that meat we make a seasoning of chorizo ​​or a seasoning of chicken, and that food is then donated to non-profit organizations for profit in Harlem and East Harlem ”, explains Sánchez, who, together with his father, mother and sister, manages the three premises of the family business.

“Taco Mix is ​​in an area that not only needs food support, but is also a helpful point for Rethink in terms of distributing food to distribute in other neighborhoods, such as Harlem, The Bronx, etc.,” explained by his part Meg Savage, CEO of Rethink.

The local prepares 200 meals a day to donate. / Courtesy

In addition to donating the meat, Rethink Food is responsible for the distribution of the food, as the organizations that receive the aid rotate. Taco Mix puts the rest of the ingredients and the labor to cook the 1,000 weekly dishes that come out of there.

“We make various menus, things that feed people. For example, Mexican entomatado rice, beans, vegetarian meat and a golden taco, without spice so that everyone can eat it, “explains the 27-year-old businessman, originally from Puebla.

Several non-profit organizations are responsible for distributing food./ Courtesy

Give to receive

For the Sánchez family, collaborating with the community in times of crisis like the current ones is of utmost importance. The business, despite the quarantine that was ordered in New York nearly two months ago, has managed to keep its doors open.

“I am a man of faith and as God has been good to us and allows us to work and be up to date, serving food, we want to help others, especially undocumented people, Hispanics, who are the ones who move this city” , Sánchez assures. “We have people who need a lot of support, who are the ones who contribute to the local economy and small businesses like ours on a daily basis.”

The customers of the East Harlem Taco Mix and the Lower East Side store (the one in Brooklyn is closed) continue to enjoy the Mexican snacks of the business thanks to a strict cleaning control and serious security measures that Sánchez has established with his team. of 12 people.

“Before the pandemic broke out, I knew we had to take care of ourselves. We paid attention and as soon as they indicated the preventive measures that should be taken, I instilled them in the business, I bought gloves and masks for the boys, ”says Sánchez.

“I told them that the options were to take all the measures, wearing masks and gloves, constantly washing our hands, or we would close. It was a team decision, both for us personally and for the business, so the boys decided to work, ”he adds.

Other actions are also part of the plan. Locals have a barrier between workers and people, who have to wait outside and receive their food through a window.

“We have managed to develop a team methodology, and so far there has been no contagion,” says Sánchez.

The business expectations are to continue working hard, helping the community, improving the customer experience when everything returns to normal, and increasing online service.

“Small businesses are forced to use internet platforms, take food home, for me the future of tacos is there,” says the merchant of the lesson learned during the crisis.

