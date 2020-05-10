New York —

Democrats are preparing the “CARES 2 Act”.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (California) supports proposals to help Americans with up to $ 2,000 a month for at least six months to cushion the coronavirus crisis.

With it, more and more Democrats are supporting the plan, a proposal that American voters are supporting.

Sources told The Hill that in a call to Democrats this week, President Pelosi endorsed financial aid, which could be included in the “CARES 2 Act” to be released in the coming days.

“The government has told people that we must take refuge in place to keep us safe. Therefore, it is the government’s obligation to cover basic expenses, while we tell people not to work, “the representative told the portal. Ro Khanna (Democrat from California).

The proposal would allow $ 2,000 a month to help each American and $ 4,000 to couples, plus $ 500 for each child or dependent.

The beneficiaries would be people who earn less than $ 130,000 a year (single) or less than $ 260,000 a year (married).

There is another plan that has been presented that would reduce support with a one-time payment of $ 1,500 and three quarterly payments of $ 1,000 considering various factors.

The former presidential hopeful Kamala Harris He also presented a similar plan on $ 2,000 a month.

Although Republicans hesitate to endorse the plan, the president Donald trump It has recognized the need to send more aid, not least because of its intentions to keep the economy moving.

