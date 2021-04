April 20, 2021April 20, 2021

One person died and two others were injured after a man armed with a pistol began firing at employees of a supermarket in the town of West Hempstead, in the New York region of Long Island.

As Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 30 years old, the aggressor was identified, he was a supermarket employee.

The attack, carried out at 11:19 local time (15:19 GMT), left a 49-year-old man dead.

