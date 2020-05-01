New York —

Between March 15 and April 28, twice as many people have killed themselves in the county compared to the same period in 2019

The Corona and Jackson Heights neighborhoods are the most hit by COVID-19 in the Big Apple.

In the past six weeks, cases of suicide in the queens county have skyrocketed, according to figures provided by the district attorney’s office, Melinda Katz.

The rise in numbers, which coincides with the crisis caused by the coronavirus in New York Epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, compare the last few weeks with the same period in 2019.

Queens, listed as the “Ground Zero” of the disease in New York City, recorded more suicides than the other Big Apple counties.

Between March 15 and April 28, 16 people killed themselves in the county, according to the data provided.

This compared to the eight cases of suicide in the same period but last year. The figures suggest that COVID-19, which has already killed at least 5,000 patients in Queens, has a direct impact on the mental health of New Yorkers in the so-called “County of the world” as being the most ethnically diverse on the globe.

“There is a mental health component to this health crisis that needs our attention,” said the district attorney, as quoted by the Forest Hills Post.

“Since the pandemic started, the suicide rates in Queens County have skyrocketed,” he added.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone in that situation, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL or send the word “WELL” to 65173.

The partial closure ordered by the Governor Andrew Cuomo than provides for the departure to work of only essential employees started on March 22. Shortly before, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the closure of schools, as well as restaurants and bars, which can only operate under delivery and take out services.

