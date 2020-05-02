New York —

They say the parent’s shadow is sometimes too strong so that your children can excel on their own and much more in the world of soccer: the sons of Beckenbauer, Maradona or Hugo SánchezThey were never able to excel in part because of that.

But these days things seem different, the great soccer players in the world they already have their children playing and waiting for patients to be the new cracks and for sample, just one button:

Thiago Messi

Thiago Messi, like dad Lionel 👏 With 10 on his back, Messi’s oldest son scored a goal at the Barcelona school and went viral on social networks ⚽🔟 pic.twitter.com/MELLnBZWyL – TNT Sports LA (in 🏡) (@TNTSportsLA) January 11, 2020

Benjamin Aguero

Benjamin, son of Kun Aguero and grandson of Maradona, taking the field with Lionel Messi vs Venezuela … pic.twitter.com/qfDKjDrLpn – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) September 8, 2017

Jose Miguel Corona

Meanwhile at Cruz Azul Acoxpa, son of Jesús Corona, who plays goalkeeper and striker, scores three goals and gives the title of Champion of Champions to the machine against La Salle🏆 Good omen, no? 😄 pic.twitter.com/1jmxCVO8QW – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) December 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

The goal of @Cristiano’s son was ______________________. (Fill in the blank) 😱 😮 pic.twitter.com/CdNdwcT6vn – ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) November 5, 2017

Enzo, son of Marcelo

The terrible GOAL of Enzo Alves Vieira, son of Marcelo, who is driving everyone in the world of football crazy. A new crack is born in Real Madrid! 😱 pic.twitter.com/mQ5OoZ8oKL – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 16, 2019

Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, yes, Ronaldinho’s son

Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, the son of 14-year-old Ronaldinho, signed his first professional contract with Cruzeiro for 6 seasons. But there is something more! In the player test, the boy hid who his father was and was still chosen. Will it be the heir? pic.twitter.com/aHggOlBlxI – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 9, 2019

