New York —

They say the parent’s shadow is sometimes too strong so that your children can excel on their own and much more in the world of soccer: the sons of Beckenbauer, Maradona or Hugo SánchezThey were never able to excel in part because of that.

But these days things seem different, the great soccer players in the world they already have their children playing and waiting for patients to be the new cracks and for sample, just one button:

Thiago Messi

Benjamin Aguero

Jose Miguel Corona

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Enzo, son of Marcelo

Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, yes, Ronaldinho’s son

.