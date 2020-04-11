Authorities reported the derailment on line six at the Parkchester station

Notimex –

Washington.- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTAfor its acronym in English) NY reported this Friday the derailment of a train of line six at the station Parkchester, in the Bronx.

The service was suspended in both directions north of Hunts due to an incident with an axle on the wheels of one of the wagons, according to the MTA on his official Twitter account.

The entire population was evacuated and so far no injuries have been reported. Investigations continue to determine the cause of derailment, since only the previously reported technical failure was referred to.

The Vice President of Transit of NYSally Librera said in a statement that “at approximately 3:04 pm, the emergency brakes of a train were automatically activated when traveling from south to north at the station Parkchester in the Bronx“

Consequently, the operator of the train and a supervisor inspected the exterior of the train. It was at that time when they identified that two wheels had gone off the road, local media Telemundo 47 mentioned.