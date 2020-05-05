The plan for night closings of the New York subway for coronavirus begins. For more than 115 years, the Big Apple Subway has been operating 24 hours a day, being one of the only systems in the world that provides continuous service seven hours a week during the early morning hours. But for the first time in its long history, this Wednesday at dawn the subway will stop working at night for four hours, to subject stations and cars to a thorough cleaning system, thus avoiding the possible spread of coronavirus among thousands of essential workers who depend on this transport.

Miami Mundo / The NY Newspaper

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said Tuesday that the agency had completed all the details to give the green light to the plan for night closings, which will start every night at 1 a.m. and until 5 a.m. And so as not to affect the estimated 11,000 people who use the Subway during those early morning hours, an alternative system was created with the expansion of the bus service and the use of private vehicles to mobilize some of the essential employees from door to door. door, between their homes and jobs.

“We will give full support to essential workers who need to travel overnight. New York City Transit and MTA buses will continue to operate overnight, and at no charge, ”MTA President Pat Foye told local media, explaining the plan to transport users in the early morning.

The head of the MTA detailed how the buses will work: “The number of buses in operation will skyrocket by 150%. We are improving service on 61 bus lines, adding night service on 13 new local routes and 11 new express routes between counties. 37 other routes will see an additional service during the night ”.

In addition, he indicated that the MTA will increase the frequency of buses whose routes pass near hospitals throughout the city, to facilitate the transfer of health area employees, such as those on the East Side of Manhattan in the M15, the Hospital St. Barnabas in the Bronx via Bx15, B44 to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, and Q46 to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

Explaining the reasons for the closure, Foye said it was very simple: “Ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

“Since the first known case of COVID-19 in New York on March 1, we have cracked down. Our agency’s response to COVID-19 set a national example for other public transportation systems. And we have continued to monitor the situation and respond with the necessary improvements in real time, and security remains the top priority, “said Foye.

Hundreds of police at stations

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday that the Uniformed was also finalizing details on the closure plan. During the Mayor’s daily press conference on the COVID-19 crisis, he assured that the NYPD’s high command, including the head of the Transit bureau Edward Delatorre, have held meetings to analyze how the operation of the police force will be during the closing of the system.

One of the main tasks for officers will be to ensure that the cars are completely empty, and this will include persuading homeless people to leave trains and stations, a task they will do in conjunction with social workers and other staff from the Homeless Department and Social services.

“This is something that has never been done before on this scale, and although I hope it will be smooth and seamless, we will learn from the experience of this first night in order to develop for the next few days a system that is as efficient as possible, that meets the objective of doing the required work, and with the fewest number of officers possible, ”said the Commissioner.

The NYPD chief added that this Wednesday, “hundreds of uniformed will be deployed on the Subway overnight, and depending on experience, we will see if we have to adapt, if we can do it with fewer officers, or if we rather have to assign more. But without a doubt it is something that we will discuss together with the officials of the transportation system. ”

How long will the closure last?

And since this is a historic move for the MTA, something never done before, there are still many unanswered questions, such as how long will the closure plan last and 24-hour service be restored, to which they have only indicated that it will be in the hands of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In his daily press conference on the coronavirus, the state president answered a question on how to reinvent the Subway after this crisis, stating: “That he recognizes that it is now easy to comply with social distancing because the number of users has dropped 92%, but once it is in full operation, we know that it will be impossible for people to be six feet away, so they will have to wear masks, but I do not know in what capacity we will be to meet that separation distance of six feet”.

Station closings:

472 stations will close in the five boroughs. 1-5 a.m. It will be the closing time. 11,000 users use the trains at dawn. 2% represent those 11,000 of the total users. 550 extra cleaners will be added at the terminal stations, 300 extra buses will join the fleet. 61 express bus routes and local, 1,000 extra bus trips will be reinforced with this plan.