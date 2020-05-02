New York —

The tremor that shook Puerto Rico this morning caused the collapse of part of the infrastructure in towns like Ponce

A house that collapsed in Guánica, Puerto Rico, due to the chain of earthquakes last year.

Photo:

Thais Lorca / (Efe)

The 5.0 magnitude tremor that shook Puerto Rico this morning caused the collapse of several structures in the municipality of Ponce, confirmed the mayor María “Mayita” Meléndez a The new day.

“I have several structures on the floor. I have the balcony of the Massacre Museum on the floor, which had already been reported to have been damaged by the first tremor, but it fell later, because we have had five aftershocks after the first one and we have all felt strong, “said the municipal executive in telephone interview.

DañosDamage is registered in the Urban Area of ​​the City after a strong earthquake of magnitude between 5 and 5.5. Municipal staff preparing to distribute purchases sent us these photos.

Hoping in God that everyone is well. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kX148XCUWm – Mayita Meléndez (@mayitaalcaldesa) May 2, 2020

Meléndez turned to Twitter where he posted some photos of the structural damage caused by the earthquake, which had an intensity of V in Yauco, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

“I can’t approach you much, because I’m leaving in a hurry, but I have to go to the condos now to check for possible damage. Most have been in the urban area, “he said.

Through social networks, Father Orlando Lugo posted a photo on Twitter showing a crack in the structure of the parish house as a result of the earthquake.

My parish house now with the earthquake in Ponce. pic.twitter.com/lFWe1jEmEW – P. Orlando Lugo (@PadreOLugo) May 2, 2020

(By Carlos Tolentino Rosario)

Video strong tremor occurred today May 2, 2020. Credit Osvaldo Ríos – Alonso Posted by Blue Blood on Saturday, May 2, 2020

