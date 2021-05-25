New York strengthens police presence in Jewish neighborhoods

15 minutes. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he has ordered the state police to reinforce their presence in Jewish neighborhoods in response to several anti-Semitic attacks in the United States in recent days.

“Following the recent unacceptable increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes across the country, I will deploy state police to provide security at Jewish religious, educational and community facilitiesCuomo said in a statement.

Agents will increase patrols around those points in New York City. Also in several other counties with a significant Jewish population.

In this sense, a reinforced police presence is expected during the Sabbath celebrations.

According to the authorities, attacks against Jews in the US have increased in recent days, especially in New York. This coinciding with the last conflict between Israel and Palestinian militias in Gaza.

In New York, police are investigating as a hate crime the attack on a 23-year-old Jewish man in the vicinity of central Times Square last Thursday, shortly before the Middle East ceasefire was announced.

“Antithesis of the promise”

The victim, who received medical care for minor injuries in a New York hospital, was kicked and pushed by a dozen people. These facts for which the arrest of a suspect is known for now.

“Anti-Semitic violence and intimidation are the antithesis of New York State’s promise and purpose. They will not be tolerated in any way “Cuomo said Monday.

New York is home to the largest Jewish community in the US, with about 1.7 million people, most of whom live in the Big Apple and nearby towns.