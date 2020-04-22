New York stock exchanges closed higher on Wednesday, 22, driven by shares in the technology and energy sectors, in a recovery movement after the impacts of the collapse in oil prices. Optimism was also boosted by the approval on Tuesday of a new fiscal package by the United States Senate and prospects for relaxation in the quarantines imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones index rose 1.99% to 23,475.82 points, the S&P 500 gained 2.29% to 2,799.31 points and the Nasdaq advanced 2.81% to 8,495.38 points. In the S&P 500, the technology sector sub-index led the increase (+ 3.87%), followed by the energy sector (+ 3.58%).

“Shares are rebounding from Tuesday’s sales move,” say analysts at LPL Financial. “Global markets are on the rise, as oil stabilized a little after the historic decline,” adds the American brokerage, in a report.

On Monday, oil traded below $ 0 for the first time in history, amid a mismatch between supply and demand that prompted investors to settle the WTI contract for May to avoid physical delivery of the product. On Wednesday, however, the energy commodity found room for recovery.

The biggest risk appetite in the market on Wednesday was also driven by the approval of a $ 480 billion tax package in the US Senate to help small businesses and hospitals amid the impacts of the coronavirus.

According to BK Asset Management analyst Boris Schlossberg, investors are also beginning to price a prospect of a reopening of savings in mid-May. “The markets are clearly anticipating a rapid recovery,” says Schlossberg. For him, however, “enthusiasm is wrong” and the pandemic should have a “lasting” economic impact.

Among the shares of major companies traded in NY, Microsoft rose 3.40%, Apple advanced 2.88% and Chevron gained 3.43%. Delta Airlines’ shares, however, fell 2.73% after the airline recorded its first net loss in five years. AT&T, in turn, recorded a 1.34% decrease, after frustrating in profit and revenue and suspending guidance for 2020.

.