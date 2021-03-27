New York Stock Exchange reaches 30,000 points for the first time – Telemundo New York (47)

New York – The main indicator of Wall Street, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, reached 30,000 points for the first time this Tuesday and registered a record in a day marked by the beginning of the transition of power of the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, the elect, Joe Biden.

At the close on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose about 454 points to 30,046 units. That never seen threshold was achieved hours before thanks to the impulse of large listed companies such as Boeing, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron, IBM or American Express. The high of the day was 30,116.51 points.

The increases of Chevron (5.03%), JPMorgan (4.62%), Goldman Sachs (3.95%), Walt Disney (3.77%) and American Express (3.75%) stood out.

The milestone, which brings the indicator back to pre-pandemic levels, has also been prompted by news about the high efficacy of experimental vaccines against COVID-19, which has raised hopes of a return to normality in the coming months despite the alarming advance of the pandemic.

Those that rose the most were companies that would benefit from an eventual reopening of the economy, such as banks and industrial companies.

The psychological mark of 30,000 points shows the stellar recovery of the group of the 30 largest securities in the US, which already accumulate joint gains of around 5% after the debacle of March, when the coronavirus crisis broke out. .

This Tuesday on Wall Street relief was breathed, according to analysts, at the beginning of the transfer of powers in the US once the General Administration of Services has certified the victory of Biden in the last presidential elections.

Investors were also encouraged by the news that Janet Yellen, a respected economist who has been chairman of the Federal Reserve, has been nominated as Secretary of the Treasury.

And despite the nearly 12.4 million cases and 257,500 deaths from COVID-19, the market is buoyed by the high effectiveness of the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the prospect of a vaccination campaign in the country before end of the year.