New York still has hundreds of deaths from COVID-19 in refrigerated trucks



On Hart Island, people who died from COVID-19 were buried in New York.

Hundreds of bodies of people who died in the worst moments of the COVID-19 crisis in New York, more than a year ago, continue to be preserved in refrigerated trucks.

Total, Some 750 bodies of people who died during the coronavirus pandemic remain in trucks parked in a Brooklyn port area waiting for them to be claimed or for families to decide what to do with them, according to local media The City and confirmed this Friday by the office of the Chief Coroner of New York City.

Last spring, the Big Apple was overwhelmed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which quickly ended thousands of lives in the city and forced hospitals, morgues and funeral homes to use refrigerated trucks in many cases, to maintain the bodies of the deceased waiting for families to bury their loved ones.

A emergency morgue on the Brooklyn County Boardwalk.

New York was also forced to carry out temporary burials in mass graves on Hart Island, an area used for decades to bury unclaimed bodies.

According to local media, in 2020 they were buried in Hart island 2,666 people, well up from around 1,200 in previous years.

This could be the final resting place for some of the corpses that still remain in refrigerated trucks, in case the families cannot be found or they request it.

In those cases, it is not uncommon for the deceased to have separated from their families and that the data of the closest relatives may be incorrect.

According to The City, since April last year there have always been hundreds of bodies preserved in refrigerated trucks, with a figure that has oscillated between 500 and almost 800.

Municipal authorities place more than 27,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic, to which are added another 5,000 considered probable for a total of more than 32,000 victims.

In the worst moments of the crisis, in April 2020, around 1,000 deaths were registered per day from the coronavirus pandemic in the Big Apple, which has just under nine million inhabitants.

