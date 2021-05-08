New York still has hundreds of bodies in trucks

15 minutes. Hundreds of bodies of people who died in the worst moments of the COVID-19 crisis in New York, more than a year ago, remain in refrigerated trucks.

In all, about 750 bodies remain in trucks parked in a Brooklyn dock area. There they wait to be claimed or families decide what to do with them, as confirmed this Friday by the office of the Chief Coroner of the city.

Last spring, the Big Apple was overwhelmed by the outbreak of COVID-19, which quickly wiped out thousands of lives in the city. This forced hospitals, morgues and funeral homes to use refrigerated trucks to keep the bodies while waiting for their families to bury them.

New York was also forced to carry out temporary burials in mass graves on Hart Island, an area used for decades to bury unclaimed bodies.

According to local media, in 2020 2,666 people were buried on the island, well above the nearly 1,200 in previous years.

This could be the final resting place for some of the corpses that still remain in refrigerated trucks, in case the families cannot be found or they request it.

According to The City, since April 2020 the bodies preserved in trucks have been counted in the hundreds. In fact, this figure ranges from 500 to almost 800.

Municipal authorities place in more than 27,000 deaths confirmed by COVID-19 in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. To these are added another 5,000, considered probable, for a total of more than 32,000 victims.

In the worst moments of the crisis, in April 2020, around 1,000 deaths per day from the disease were registered in the Big Apple, which has just under 9 million inhabitants.