The State of New York will hire thousands of people to track the contacts of people diagnosed with the coronavirus and suspend the New York City subway service early in the morning to disinfect trains every day, the governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced in this Thursday.

US Navy hospital ship leaves Manhattan port 4/30/2020 REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Photo: .

Cuomo announced the initiatives at a time when the US state most affected by the outbreak is considering easing restrictions on social life and business with a gigantic public transport system that is clean and safe for passengers and employees.

He said the New York City subway service would be closed between 1 am and 5 am so that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that oversees the trains, could launch an unprecedented cleaning program.

“This is an intimidating challenge,” said Cuomo in a daily interview. “The entire public transport system in upstate New York will be disinfected every 24 hours.”

The governor also detailed plans to recruit between 6,400 and 17,000 people from across the state to address contact tracking, a process for identifying contacts of people diagnosed with an infectious disease.

Health experts say contact tracking is essential to isolating potentially contagious people in order to limit further outbreaks.

Cuomo said Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, will coordinate with Johns Hopkins University to oversee the recruitment and training of contact trackers and make the program available to governments around the world.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

