NEW YORK – Cash toll payment will resume along the New York State Thruway Freeway from Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. m., as announced by the New York State Thurway Authority.

The announcement comes after the payment of cash tolls was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 22. Drivers will now again receive a toll ticket and pay cash in a staffed lane. Those who use E-ZPass will continue to use the same system.

“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have adapted seamlessly to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll. “As we move forward, we will be taking all possible steps to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing the high level of service that our customers expect.”

As the collection of cash tolls resumes, drivers will note security measures at all toll plazas to protect collectors and motorists. This includes the installation of plexiglass that will separate personnel at tolls and motorists to protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

Toll collection staff

continue to wear face covers and disinfect workstations

periodically during their shifts. Customers paying in cash can

experience delays at toll stations as the

The entire State begins the new phases of the reopening process.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to enroll in E-ZPass, as it is the only contactless method of paying tolls, and provides the added benefits of saving time and money. Construction continues in the transition of the entire Authority system to cashless tolls by the end of 2020. When cash payments will no longer be accepted. Motorists can enroll in E-ZPass online.

To create the most agile payment method and

efficient as possible, customers who do not use E-ZPass and who traveled the

Thruway ticket system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 a.m.

p.m. will receive a toll bill that includes all accumulated tolls and

no additional charges.

Toll invoices will be sent by

mail to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address registered in the

Department of Motor Vehicles. Customers can pay by card

Credit through the Thruway Authority website or by mail.

The toll procedures of

emergency did not affect E-ZPass customers and the seven barriers to

Thruway fixed cashless toll price.