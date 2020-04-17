The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, confirmed this Friday 630 new deaths from the coronavirus statewide, a daily rebound in deaths from the 606 registered in the previous balance on Thursday, and has estimated that the number of daily hospitalizations remains above 2,000.

Of the total of new deceased, 590 have died in city hospitals while another 40 have died in nursing homes. “It seems that the death toll continues to refuse to drop dramatically,” said the New York governor in his daily press appearance.

The number of deaths across the state since the epidemic was declared is 12,822, about 9,100 of them in New York City alone, according to accounts collected by ‘The New York Times’.

During his appearance this Friday, Cuomo described the situation as “astonishing in his pain, in his misery and in his tragedy”, before recalling the entry into force, starting tonight, of the mandatory use of the mask for all New Yorkers who cannot maintain a safe distance in their daily lives.

Also, and as he has been doing since the beginning of the declaration of the epidemic, Cuomo has again criticized the lack of cooperation with the White House. On this occasion, he referred to the lack of evidence of infection.

“The federal government cannot wash their hands and say ‘Oh, the states are responsible for doing the tests.’ Why can not we. Without federal aid it is impossible. This is a chaos. We need a coordinated response between the government and the states, “he lamented.

As Cuomo concluded his appearance, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has responded harshly on his Twitter account. “Let him do more and talk less,” said the president.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time” doing “and less time” complaining. ” Get out there and do your job. Stop talking! We have built you thousands of hospital beds that you neither needed nor used, we have given you the respirators that you should have had, and the tests that you should have done, ”said the president.

“We have given New York far more money, aid and equipment than any other state, by far, and these great men and women who have done their jobs have not heard you say ‘thank you.’ Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more work! ”, He concluded.