It was this Sunday that an order prohibited citizens from meeting in groups to prevent the spread of the virus.

AP –

An order that prohibits the majority of the inhabitants of NY Gathering in groups or going to work would take effect on Sunday in an attempt to stop a pandemic that threatens to make the state one of the world’s hottest spots for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, authorities across the planet have warned of a critical shortage of medical supplies.

The governor Andrew Cuomo He ordered Friday to close all nonessential businesses and have all non-essential money order workers remain at home, but delayed formal implementation until 8 p.m. Sunday.

He and the mayor of the city of NYBill de Blasio also called for sending everything from masks to gowns, as well as doctors and other medical workers, to the city, and asked President Donald Trump to order the military to take over the logistics of manufacturing and distributing medical supplies.

“I cannot say it more forcefully. If the president does not act, people who could have lived will die, ”De Blasio told NBC’s“ Meet The Press ”program.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases and leading expert in the country in this type of disease, promised the city of NY and to other sites heavily affected by the pandemic that crucial supplies will not run out.

Medical supplies are about to arrive and will be “clearly targeted at the hardest-hit sites that need them the most,” Fauci told CBS’s “Face The Nation” show.

But Fauci and other emergency services officials did not provide figures on the number of masks and other items on the way. Cuomo urged federal authorities to intervene quickly as the hardest hit states offer more and more money to get scarce supplies, sometimes doubling or tripling prices.

In Washington, congressional and White House negotiators resumed talks around a $ 1.4 trillion economic bailout package, after Trump asked them to reach an agreement to stabilize the nation, whose life has been harshly disrupted by the pandemic. The president seemed confident in the country’s ability to quickly overcome the problem, although health authorities acknowledged that the United States is far from having reached the peak of the outbreak.

Worldwide, more than 316,000 people have been infected and nearly 13,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 150 countries already have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 states in the United States.

There are more than 27,000 cases across the country and 375 deaths. Of these, 114 have occurred in the state of NY, most in the city of the same name, where there are more than 4,400 infections, although authorities warned that the concentration could be higher, as more tests are being carried out and more cases are likely to be detected.

NY It surpassed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, in the number of deaths on Sunday. Only China, Italy and Spain have reported more cases of the disease COVID-19 than the United States.

Cuomo spent Saturday reviewing potential sites to build makeshift hospitals, and asked existing hospitals to think of ways to increase the number of their beds by at least 50%, as health authorities predict that cases of coronavirus requiring advanced medical care will reach 100,000 in the state of NY in the next month or so, more than double the current figure.

Despite the danger posed by the invisible virus, New Yorkers continued to gather in large groups in parks, play basketball, or attend neighborhood parties. There were similar scenes across the country.

Cuomo said he was shocked and upset as he toured the city on Saturday, and gave city officials a day to come up with a plan to either close the parks, close the playgrounds, or make the streets pedestrian-only.

“It is insensitive. He is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It is disrespectful towards other people, ”said Cuomo. “It has to stop and it has to stop now.”

In addition to the staggering numbers, there were other reminders on Sunday that the virus does not respect anyone. Republican Rand Paul became the first federal senator to announce that he was infected. Opera star Plácido Domingo reported that he has COVID-19, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel got in quarantine after a doctor who gave him a vaccine tested positive.

In other parts of the world, the coronavirus it continued to wreak havoc. Italy and Iran reported huge new death rates.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte broadcast a live message on television to announce that he was tightening restrictive measures in the nation. Italy already has more than 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

“We are facing the most serious crisis the country has experienced since World War II,” Conte told his compatriots during the message at midnight.