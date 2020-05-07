New York —

The streaming music platform is confident that in the future Apple will compete on equal terms

The coronavirus has caused former users to return to using the music platform.

Photo:

Victor Chavez / .

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, is confident that Apple will work on equal terms and open its music platform to the rest of the competitors, he said during an interview with Bloomberg News, after the streaming music platform denounced the of unfair competition.

Because Apple prioritizes its music streaming service to its Apple Music platform, Spotify filed a lawsuit with the European Commission.

An investigation by The New York Times on the App Store confirmed some monopolistic practices of the firm of Tim Cook. Apple apps were found to rank first on a list of up to 700 search terms. Before the arrival of Apple Music, Spotify was in the top search result to now rank fourth.

According to Ek, the Cupertino, California-based company, Limit the choice in your store by intervening in the search process so that it is favorable instead of the results being obtained automatically. Although the CEO of Spotify says he tried to resolve the differences with Apple, the negotiations went nowhere.

“We hope Apple can open up. We will be very happy to bring our content using Siri, Apple TV and Apple Watch, “said Ek during the interview.

Another monopolistic practice that the Swedish company questions is the payment of a 30% tax on purchases made in your payment system that Manzana requires third-party music services which would force Spotify to increase its premium quota and prevent it from competing with the prices offered by Apple.

Related: Nike will donate 30,000 pairs of sneakers to “health athletes” fighting COVID-19.

New users

Not all is bad news for the Spotify music platform, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform is registering an increase in users and their subscriptions.

The coronavirus has caused former users to use the streaming music platform again, but as the vast majority of people return to their workplaces, the numbers of users could return to “normal” levels, said Daniel Ek during the interview with Emily Chang on Bloomberg News.

According to the company’s report, during the first quarter of 2020 the monthly number of users of the platform increased by 31% compared to the first quarter of last year, reaching 285 million users, while the number of subscribers increased by 31% during the same period achieving the highest growth achieving 130 million subscribers on the planet.

Just released our Q1 2020 earnings and shareholder letter:

https://t.co/hdmYca0ivW – Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 29, 2020

This happens with the increase in music consumption when users are exercising, as the gyms open, the number of users of the platform will return to normal, Ek said in the interview.

Related: The COVID-19 transforms a table dance into a fast food restaurant with drive thru service.

Business diversification

The company seeks to expand its advertising revenue plans by seeking to diversify its earnings despite the platform’s core business being subscription-based.

On the other hand, the music app seeks to increase the weight it has on podcasts and get more users and music artists to place ads on its platform and depend less on record companies.

During 2019, Spotify made two major purchases in the podcast world by acquiring Gilmet, an independent producer, and Anchor, a company specialized in creating, publishing, and monetizing content.

About 60% of the podcast that Spotify has are produced and distributed by the Anchor platformTherefore, he hopes that this year the platform will allow users to make the creation of audio content easier so that they can create more podcasts and improve their consumption experience.

Related: University student earns more than $ 10,000 dollars a month thanks to Alexa.

Help for COVID-19

Ek said in the interview that 80% of the artists’ income comes from the concerts they perform, which is why the music platform added a new feature called “Artist Fundraising Pick“ that allows to raise funds and help singers and groups in the face of the coronavirus crisis or support the initiative Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief With which the company intends to support different musical organizations.

–You may also be interested:

.