Some users on social networks have criticized the poor prevention of residents when leaving

The Venezuelan soccer player of Atlético de Madrid Deyna Castellanos during her training today Saturday in a park located a few meters from her residence in Alcalá de Henares.

Photo:

JuanJo Martín / EFE

The parks in Spain are the ones with the largest influx of visitors after the authorities eased the containment measures in the midst of the crisis due to coronavirus in the country.

Publications in cyberspace this Saturday account for massive congregations of runners in cities like the capital Madrid Barcelona and others.

Today we take a new step in the measures of relief of the confinement but we must do it with prudence and responsibility. The virus is still there. Let’s respect the indications, follow the hygiene and distance guidelines. #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/R0zrD2ahQ4 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 2, 2020

From the early hours of today, the panorama was of recreational spaces full of people and many without following the rules of social distancing.

Under the new guidelines of the Spanish Government, from 6 a.m.- although in different periods of time-, all citizens, except if they have symptoms of coronavirus and are in isolation, can go out.

The new measures establish that rides with children under the age of 14 are restricted to the 12 p.m. schedule. until 7 p.m. In the case of people who are cared for by others or over 70 years old, they can leave from 10 a.m. at 12 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m.

Sports practices can be carried out once a day, with no time limit within the 6-10 a.m. and from 8 to 11 p.m. within the municipality in which you reside.

Some users of networks branded the citizens who left the confinement to recreate themselves, either on foot or by bicycle, as “subnormal”, and the panorama as “shameful”, since some consider that the reduction of taxes, although partially, it does not represent an obligation to leave the houses.

The police ask in Madrid Río to maintain social distance. Hundreds and hundreds of citizens exercising right now. pic.twitter.com/2Nbz0bA8Bl – Manuel Viejo (@LoloViejo) May 2, 2020

They send me this from the Diagonal this morning. There is one thing that I think has not been understood: you CAN go out to do sports, but it is NOT MANDATORY. pic.twitter.com/C5JWzPG4G6 – alexphunk (@alexphunk) May 2, 2020

Here we see people respecting the necessary meters, nothing next week, goodbye sport! Thank you! 👏🏼 #correr # COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/mDW6RHzzHU – Jorge Medina (@jm_kike) May 2, 2020

Flood of people, with a very low percentage of masks, on the first day to walk and play sports #Palma #Mallorca (8: 15h) # 2deMayo #dosdemayo #correr #pasear #video #FelizSabado #Desescalada #coronavirus pic.twitter. com / b6JfMfFR8C – Pedro Pablo Alonso (@ppalonsog) May 2, 2020

I have seen this video 5 times hoping that, with that voice, in one of them he would say: “Puta calls me, without me being anything like that” 😅😅😅 # Run # 2Mayo pic.twitter.com/VurU7CVIO2 – Daniii ⛈ (@ danielfs6) May 2, 2020

