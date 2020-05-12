New York —

Robots will be remotely controlled by people who need to avoid or limit human contact

Japanese firm Sony and airline group ANA have announced an agreement to jointly develop robots remotely controlled by people to use them, among others, in cases where human contact is limited.

These new generation robots, which in images provided by companies they appear as automata with a built-in screen in which the person who manages it by remote control is seen, they could be used from home to go to work, buy or perform other daily tasks, Sony and ANA reported in a joint statement.

“There is expected to be a growing demand for various robotic remote solutions that can perform physical tasks, especially in high-risk environments and situations in which human contact and movement are restricted, ”explained Sony AI Inc. chief executive Hiroaki Kitano, in statements provided by his company.

Developing companies hope that these robots play a central role in situations where neither people can act with difficulties to perform physical tasks or autonomous artificial intelligence.

“Remotes or remotely controlled robots allow many types of work and communications without the physical presence of humans,” said Kitano, who assured that the goal of his company is to establish “A new social foundation” for these robots “and raise the standard of social life.”

Sony AI, dedicated to artificial intelligence and robotic technology, and avatarin, a company owned by ANA specialized in the same sector, are the companies charged with cooperating to accelerate this development, which will also need to combine technologies such as sensors, user interaction or high-speed communication networks.

“This is a platform that will allow anyone to connect using remote avatar systems in the real world to convey their feelings, awareness and abilities anywhere in the world“Defined the chief executive of avatarin Inc., Akira Fukabori.

