Kanae Fukumura, from Real Oviedo, was returning to Japan when he was the victim of discrimination.

Through his social networks, the professional soccer player of Real Oviedo, Kanae Fukumura, denounced that he was the victim of racial discrimination on the streets of Spain.

The Japanese goalkeeper of Real Oviedo, Kanae Fukumura, denounced on her social networks the racism she has suffered on the trip that will take her back to her country of origin, in which a man came to shout “Go away!” and to accuse her of carrying the coronavirus. ESPN pic.twitter.com/HT44AQ6io6 – Franklyn Martinez (@FranklinMCRD) May 4, 2020

In the publication where she described the acts of racism, the goalkeeper reported that a man yelled at him “Go away! Outside! Why are you here!“; while a mother of a family who was about to pass near her said to her children “come on, let’s go that way” and she changed the sidewalkAt the same time the children looked at her and laughed.

A man looks at me, then yells at me, “Go away! Outside! Crown! Why are you here!”

I just want to go back to Japan. A mother looks at me and says to her children “come on, let’s go that way” Then her children look at me, then they laugh.

I just walk the street. I am just here.

I’m just sad. – 福村 香奈 絵 / KANAE FUKUMURA ​​(@kyanta_p) May 3, 2020

The player’s response was nostalgia and melancholy, since she narrated that she thought “I just want to go back to Japan. I am just here. I’m just sad”.

According to what ESPN relates, this happened on the streets of Madrid, after Kanae completed the mandatory confinement in Oviedo and obtain permission from the club and the country’s authorities to return to his native Japan.

🔵 Release | After the events reported by @kyanta_p yesterday in Madrid. The club and its president @JoseMoroFdez condemn what happened. Zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination.

All our strength and love in the reunion with your Kanae family. # RealOviedoFem pic.twitter.com/kCfazJW9nr – Real Oviedo Women (@RealOviedoFem) May 4, 2020

Before leaving, from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas airport, the goalkeeper sent an emotional message to all his followers in the european country thanking for the support shown these days.

🔵 Very special message from @kyanta_p from Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas Airport minutes before boarding for Japan. Exemplary during the season and in the confinement thousands of kilometers from his family. Good trip Kanae 🇯🇵🤗🇪🇦💙💪 # FuerzaKanae # RealOviedoFem pic.twitter.com/PEKcP2x8ZE – Real Oviedo Women (@RealOviedoFem) May 4, 2020

