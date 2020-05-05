New York —

Kanae Fukumura, from Real Oviedo, was returning to Japan when he was the victim of discrimination.

Through his social networks, the professional soccer player of Real Oviedo, Kanae Fukumura, denounced that he was the victim of racial discrimination on the streets of Spain.

In the publication where she described the acts of racism, the goalkeeper reported that a man yelled at him “Go away! Outside! Why are you here!“; while a mother of a family who was about to pass near her said to her children “come on, let’s go that way” and she changed the sidewalkAt the same time the children looked at her and laughed.

The player’s response was nostalgia and melancholy, since she narrated that she thought “I just want to go back to Japan. I am just here. I’m just sad”.

According to what ESPN relates, this happened on the streets of Madrid, after Kanae completed the mandatory confinement in Oviedo and obtain permission from the club and the country’s authorities to return to his native Japan.

Before leaving, from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas airport, the goalkeeper sent an emotional message to all his followers in the european country thanking for the support shown these days.

