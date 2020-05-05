New York —

Javier Sierra is a columnist for the Sierra Club.

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals the ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

Photo:

Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC / Courtesy

With the COVID-19 pandemic came another plague – the long list of alleged experts trying to sell us the concept of disposable people to justify their dangerous plans to reopen the economy.

Mehmet Oz, called Dr. Oz, defended the reopening of the country’s schools that “it would only cost us a mortality of 2% to 3%” of the students, calling it an “appetizing opportunity”.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested that the country’s elders should be willing to “risk [sus vidas]In exchange for saving the economy. Etc., etc., etc.

This atrocious medieval mentality obviously means that in the United States the death toll of COVID-19 exceeded 70,000 deaths, that we already have 1.1 million infected and that we are the world epicenter of the pandemic.

The Trump administration itself predicts that by early June, the virus will kill about 3,000 people a day.

This drive to reopen at any cost also ignores that we Hispanics and other communities of color suffer disproportionately from this scourge:

In New York, the death rate per capita among Hispanics is the highest in the city and twice that of whites.

In New Jersey, almost 30% of those infected are Hispanic, while they are only 19% of the population.

In Washington state, 25% of those infected are Hispanic, with only 13% of the population.

The situation is very similar to the consequences of another plague that has been punishing my community for decades — environmental injustices, the toxic bombardment that it is subject to throughout the country.

A national Sierra Club poll found that 40% of Hispanic voters live dangerously close to a toxic location. Examples of this abuse abound:

The demolition of a dilapidated coal-burning plant in Chicago covered a Hispanic neighborhood with a cloud of toxic dust.

Clouds of toxic dust have also sickened disproportionately Hispanic communities on the shores of the Salton Sea in California for years.

Accidents and fires at the nation’s largest suite of petrochemical facilities in Houston directly affect the Hispanic neighborhoods that surround it.

In the midst of the worst medical and economic catastrophe in a century, there is a hunger for solidarity and kindness. Like the spontaneous cheers that millions of people dedicate to health workers from their windows. Or the thousands of people who sent handmade face masks to the Governor of New York to distribute among his punished population.

Because in this world there is nobody disposable.

