New York —

Three municipal police officers from Celaya, in the state of Guanajuato, were executed aboard a patrol next to the Santa María private subdivision, apparently and according to information circulating on social networks, at the hands of members of the Cartel of Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRL) group dedicated to Huachicol and drug trafficking lead by José Antonio Yépez Ortiz alias the Tag.

The police unit was attacked by armed civilians who were in two trucks, indicate the first investigations into this triple murder.

#Celaya #Guanajuato “EL MARRO” LEADER OF THE “SANTA ROSA DE LIMA POSTER” CONTINUES TO SHOW THE MUSCLE TO SIMENTAL OF THE SSP Ambush Municipal Police at Entrance To Locality Rancho Camargo C / Preliminary Balance of Al-3 Elements Executed And Slaughtered By Firearm Impacts pic.twitter.com/aNvoB96RSI – TH3PR3D4TH0R Mxx (@ fernand17704066) May 10, 2020

… Read more Chapito sends message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos chase people crossing the US-Mexico border// VIDEO: Police vs. Narcos in Michoacán

The municipal Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) confirmed the death of the three elements through social networks.

Information in process. This Saturday afternoon there was a cowardly attack against Directorate personnel … Posted by Seguridad Celaya on Saturday, May 9, 2020

“This Saturday afternoon there was a cowardly attack against personnel of the General Directorate of Municipal Police, next to the subdivision Santa Maria. Unfortunately three elements died in the line of duty. ”

Local authorities assured that in coordination with the three levels of government A security operation is being carried out to find those responsible, and he explained that the investigations are already in charge of the State Attorney General’s Office. Guanajuato.

It should be remembered that Celaya in the state of Guanajuato is the so-called Huachicol Triangle which is also made up of the municipalities of Salamanca, Apaseo El Grande, Lion and Irapuato and the area that the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

You may also like:

“For every death of us of coronavirus we will kill 10 doctors”, narcos threaten doctors

Actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot dead

Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

VIDEO: Narcocorrido singer killed with 100 bullets; so was his truck

VIDEO: The last moments of the Catrina of the CJNG, he had a gunshot wound to the neck

.