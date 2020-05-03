New York —

Customers remain scared and believe it is too early to return in the middle of the pandemic

Shopping centers will continue with social distancing and department stores will apply new rules.

Shopping centers across the country are preparing to open their doors. The most difficult part that stores have is persuading consumers to come back and buy under new restrictions.

This week Simon Property Group (SPG), the giant of the shopping centers, reported that from this weekend it will reopen 49 complexes, but it would block the playing areas among other rules.

Macy’s also announced the reopening of 68 stores, but its customers will not be able to try shirts and use disinfectant if they want to try jewelry or watches. At the moment the store suspended tailoring services. Macy’s expects to reopen 500 stores in mid-June.

To attend Best Buy, customers will have to make an appointment at its more than 200 stores and must be within six feet of the sellers. When customers need to try a device from the store, an employee must clean it.

Different companies are trying to revive retail sales that fell 8.7% during the month of March, the worst decline on record, seeking to strike a balance under the rules of protecting both buyers and associates.

Each of the companies is using different strategies for fear of contracting the virus in public areas. Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19, and evidence remains scant.

“People remain scared and most believe that it is still too early for many stores to fly to open their doors. An open store does not mean it will have buyers, ”Matther Freeman, professor of environmental health and epidemiology at Emory University, told CNN.

According to a Coresight Research study released by Retail Dive in early March, about 40% of consumers prefer to avoid returning to shopping malls and more than 30% are avoiding visiting stores in general.

During the reopening of the Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee, spokesman Joe Bell said some of the customers will choose to stay away from shopping malls for fear of contracting the virus.

“There is a segment of the population that is scared, they are going to stay home and they will continue to be concerned about the spread of COVID-19,” Bell said.

The decision made by SPG, the country’s largest mall operator to reopen shopping complexes, could sway smaller owners to reopen.

The new rules set by the company will continue with social distancing in all places, the use of reusable trays or cutlery will not be allowed, in addition to limiting the occupation of one person for every 50 square feet.

Public health experts have mentioned that reopening retail establishments would only dramatically increase the number of carriers and put other citizens at risk, so staying home would be the best option. This is what Dr. VirginIa Caine, director of the Marion County Department of Public Health, told the Indianapolis Star.

However chains like Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Gap, Bed Bath & Beyond remain closed pending instructions from government officials.

